Symfuhny rages after dying to another Warzone cheater: "It's every game" - Dexerto

Symfuhny rages after dying to another Warzone cheater: “It’s every game”

Published: 6/Dec/2020 14:09

by Connor Bennett
Twitch star Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier slammed Call of Duty: Warzone after having yet another game completely ruined by a hacker using an aimbot. 

Since launching back in March, Warzone has proven to be incredibly popular with both Call of Duty and battle royale fans, and it has cemented itself among the upper echelon of BR titles. 

While most players dive into Verdansk without cheats, there are plenty who do use hacks and exploits to get an upper-hand – with many even taking to Twitch and TikTok to show off just how easy it is to cheat.

These cheaters have, obviously, been ruining the experience for any player who happens to run into them, and while Activision has made some strides to root them out, they haven’t gone far enough for streamers like Symfunhy who are becoming tired of the issues. 

Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.

During his December 5 stream, the popular streamer had been playing Warzone when his team was quickly ripped apart by an opponents. Sym attempted to play the hero and strike from behind, but he was quickly taken down by the hacker too. 

“This game is so f**king bad! Stop f**king cheating,” he yelled after falling victim to an aimbot hacker. “It’s so f**king boring dude,” the streamer added before leaving the game and contemplating what to do next. 

After a frustrating moment of silence, Sym voiced his frustrations and finally spoke to his chat again. “It’s every f**king game dude,” he said after a sigh, before switching his focus to shouting out subscribers and donators. 

Some of Sym’s teammates quickly blocked the cheater so that they wouldn’t have to come up against them again, but given how many there are in Warzone, it’s not a magic fix. 

With Warzone getting set to switch over to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and a new map, players will be hoping that better anti-cheat measures are put into place. Otherwise, hackers will continue to be an issue.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.