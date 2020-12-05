Logo
CDL pros concerned after several Challengers players appear to be hacking

Published: 5/Dec/2020 23:46

by Albert Petrosyan
Videos have surfaced showing amateur CoD players potentially cheating during the CDL’s first Challengers Cup tournament of the season, and now several Call of Duty League pros have expressed worry about the state of the competitive scene.

When the Call of Duty League first announced that PC would be used for competitive play in the upcoming season, many immediately showed concern about the potential emergence of hacking issues – maybe not at the pro level but certainly in the Challengers amateur circuit.

Now, they might actually have something to worry about, as several clips from the season’s first Challengers Cup have popped up on social media showing some players performing very suspiciously.

Of course, while no one’s technically been proven to be cheating, the community isn’t waiting for the court to be adjourned; Call of Duty has always been played a certain way, and when some previously-unknown players begin to distinguish themselves as outliers suddenly after using a PC is an option, everyone takes notice.

“LMAO Online PC s**t is a joke with no anti-cheat,” New York Subliners star, Clayster, said in response to the clips above. “Apparently this dude dropped 71 kills in control too, ahahahaha.”

“Boy dropped 71, 19 kills from winning three rounds by HIMSELF,” said former Seattle Surge starter, Pandur. “Y’all thought last year was bad, we in the PC realm now boys. Can’t trust nobody.”

Surge head coach JoeyNubzy also chipped in with a similar sentiment: “Useless admins and blatant cheating – we have to do better to help the Challengers scene thrive and keep players around.”

Here are some more reactions to potential hackers in the Challengers Cup, as clips are spreading around social media like wildfire after many top-name players started sharing them for awareness.

What can be done about this?

Challengers is meant to be a pipeline for future pro-level players while also giving everyone else an official platform to compete for prize money and recognition. Needless to say, something definitely has to be done about this before the competitive integrity of the amateur division is compromised beyond repair.

While it’s unlikely for the league to revert its decision allowing Challengers players to use either PC or console, they could require all those playing on PC to stream their POV, which is currently not the case.

Not counting the first Challengers Cup, which is still currently ongoing, there are three more such tournaments scheduled up to mid-January, all of which could definitely lose their validity if hacking & cheating continue to be a major issue.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest on this topic as things develop, so make sure to follow us on Twitter, @Dexertointel, for all the latest news, updates, and more.

“Broken” reticles you should avoid using in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 5/Dec/2020 17:50

by Julian Young
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Red Dot With Logo
Activision / Treyarch

Since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players have been grinding to unlock their favorite weapons, skins, and customization options. Unlocking the best reticles for each gun is important, and a video by YouTuber ‘JGOD’ has exposed some huge issues with the game’s current reticle choices.

Since the game’s release on November 13, Black Ops Cold War players have been furiously grinding to unlock additional weapons and customization options in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Some of the most important items for players to unlock are the various gun reticles across the two main game modes. Players want to make sure they are using the best reticle to help them stay on-target during the action.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, content creator ‘JGOD’ has criticized the current offering of reticles in Cold War, along with confirming which are the best options with what’s available.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Loadout Screen
Activision / Treyarch
Reticles are just one of the many customization options available to players in Cold War.

Broken reticles in Cold War

In the video, JGOD takes a deep dive into the issues with the reticles available in Multiplayer and Zombies. He breaks down exactly what is wrong with each of the reticles for the 1.25x and 1.37x scopes, which are some of the most popular options in Cold War.

JGOD starts off on Cartel with some basic red dot/triangle options for each scope, showing how they can be seen easily when looking at textures like walls. However, as soon as he moves his reticle up into the air, the red crosshairs completely disappear.

“Where did that red reticle go?” he asks while looking around. The YouTuber continues by showing how some reticles – even yellow and green options – are invisible when looking at other textures around the map. He seems shocked, saying: “I’ve never, ever, ever, ever had this issue in any other Call of Duty.”

The video continues with a breakdown of each reticle’s in-game appearance compared to their image in Cold War’s loadout menu. JGOD shows that almost every red, yellow, or green reticle is affected by different visual issues, and players should avoid those options until the problems are addressed.

Best reticle options for Black Ops Cold War

With all the issues JGOD pointed out in his video, players might be wondering what reticles are still worth using. Luckily, there are still a few good options available.

Similar to Modern Warfare, the blue reticle options appear to be the best choice for Cold War players at the moment. JGOD confirms that, saying: “When it comes to the reticles . . . you wanna pretty much go with the blue ones.” He winds down his video by saying he is “just bringing awareness to this type of issue, so that if the devs were unaware of how broken this is, they can get on it.”

While Treyarch has confirmed they are working on other reticles issues – like certain reticles appearing upside down – they have not addressed the concerns surrounding reticle visibility at the time of writing.