Call of Duty

Sydnicate mocks Warzone’s anti-cheat efforts as blatant hacker ruins game

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:04

by James Busby
Warzone hacker
Activision

Syndicate Warzone Warzone Season 1

Despite Activision’s current efforts to fix Warzone’s prolific hacking issue, many streamers and the wider community have continued to run into cheaters. 

To say that Warzone Season 1 has gotten off to a rough start would be a huge understatement. Aside from the countless game-breaking bugs and usual performance issues, there have been an influx of hackers. In fact, things have gotten so bad that many of the game’s top players have voiced their concerns over the general health of the game. 

However, these frustrations seemed to die down after Activision announced that they had banned over 60,000 and promised to fix their anti-cheat. For a while, it seemed that hacking problem had been alleviated and games weren’t filled with cheaters. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for these game-ruining players to return. 

Syndicate stunned by Warzone hacker

After Activision announced that they were going to clean up Warzone’s hacking issue, many fans were hopeful that Warzone lobbies would get better. While 60,000 account bans is hardly a large number, it at least seemed like Activision were finally listening to the current backlash. 

However, when you consider how easy it is to get around Warzone’s anti-cheat, this is hardly a big number. In fact, many hackers have even been so brazen as to explain how easy it is to bypass the current system. As a result, it didn’t take long for Call of Duty streamers like Thomas ‘Syndicate’ Cassell to bump into hackers while streaming. 

“Didn’t [Activision] literally just put out like another tweet, being like ‘we’re so proud that we’ve just banned another wave, and we’ve stepped up our anti-cheat.’” The streamer continues to watch as the hacker snaps onto targets, effortlessly taking them down with highly accurate shots from their Kar98k. 

“The other guy has to pull out the Riot Shield and move towards him with it,” shouts Syndicate. However, the streamer is quickly stunned as the cheater begins to shoot his enemy through the wall to claim an easy win. 

For now, it seems that Activision’s current efforts to rid Warzone of its current hackers are not working. We’ll just have to see whether a more robust anti-cheat system will be added in Season 2

Call of Duty

Call of Duty 2021 leak claims new CoD will be set in World War 2 again

Published: 17/Feb/2021 14:31

by Jacob Hale
CoD 2021 leak claims World War 2 setting
Activision

Call of Duty 2021

A new leak regarding the 2021 Call of Duty release suggests the game will once again have a World War II setting, just four years after the release of Call of Duty: WWII.

While the earliest Call of Duty games were focused almost exclusively in the World War 2 setting, the franchise has expanded tremendously since then and covered warfare in both modern and historical, real and fictional.

Sledgehammer Games, who developed WWII back in 2017, are slated to be producing CoD 2021 according to leaks and rumors coming out — and they’re looking to revisit the setting once more.

Known leaker Victor_Z dropped a subtle hint at what they’ve heard about the new game coming out this year — with simply a hammer emoji and an image of the CoD: WWII cover art.

Back to WW2 for CoD 2021?

The hammer is, presumably, in reference to Sledgehammer Games, while the cover art seems a little more up for interpretation.

One user asked whether it would be World War 3, perhaps as a direct sequel to World War II, allowing Sledgehammer to develop their world a little further and provide a similar experience.

Instead, Victor replied only with “WW2” — suggesting that the new game will once again be set in the Second World War.

Of course, as with any Call of Duty leak, the responses have been fairly mixed. While many players enjoyed World War II, it also had its fair share of critics. Not to mention that the time period has been covered extensively not only in  past CoD games, but in the shooter genre at large.

There’s no way to know what to expect until Activision officially confirms the upcoming game, and as always, all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt — though Victor is historically reliable.

Sledgehammer were expected to release their next Call of Duty title in 2020, but this was replaced with Black Ops Cold War. It was never quite made clear why this change was made, but it has given SHG a little extra time to make this game exactly how they want it.

cod world war 2 boats
Activision
World War 2 was met with mixed response when it released.

As a result, that means it’s been four years since their last effort, while most teams usually get just three — so fingers crossed this works out exactly how both player and developer want it to.

Let us know how you feel about another World War 2 game by tweeting us at @DexertoIntel.