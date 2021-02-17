Logo
Bizarre Warzone bug accidentally gives players wall hacks

Published: 17/Feb/2021 4:04 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 4:13

by Brad Norton
Cheating is one of the most controversial topics in Warzone, and now the game itself is handing out free wall hacks as a result of a head-scratching glitch.

There’s no downplaying the impact cheaters have had on Warzone. From aimbotters to wall hackers and everything in between, hackers have run rampant across Verdansk for many months.

Despite recent banwaves, hackers are still fairly prevalent throughout the game. While you might think you’ve encountered a cheater during a recent session, there’s actually a chance you bumped into a regular player that was gifted cheats instead.

Without any third-party software, Warzone players can shockingly see enemies through walls. Not due to hacks and not with any malicious intent, but due to a confusing bug pertaining to the Gulag.

Gulag Glitch gave me wallhacks on 1 guy from CODWarzone

Upon loading into the Gulag on February 16, nothing seemed out of the ordinary for Reddit user ‘chinitotuchman.’ The moment their round began, however, and they were instantly handed a win.

“As soon as I loaded into the fight (but before it started) it flashed Gulag victory and I redeployed,” they explained. Now back in Veransk, they could see their intended Gulag opponent across the map.

The enemy was outlined in red and clearly visible through walls. This led to an extremely easy kill as they peaked around a corner, no different from hackers who prey on clueless opposition. 

Given how cautious the enemy was, and that they returned fire almost immediately, it seems likely this bizarre Gulag bug worked both way. The two players spotted each other across the map and soon had their 1v1.

There’s no telling why this strange bug occurred nor how it can be replicated. The Gulag closing instantly is a rare occurrence but that’s not to say it’s the only issue.

Warzone players recently loaded into the Gulag with their own powerful loadouts. Not only that, but others have been able to teleport in and out of the underground location.

The Gulag clearly isn’t perfect and this hack is just the latest in a long line of issues.

When is next Double XP & Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:40 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 20:54

by Albert Petrosyan
2XP promos are important to the multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale experiences in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s the latest on when the next session of Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2x Battle Pass Tier Progressions will be.

Following the launch of Season One of Black Ops Cold War, both multiplayer and Warzone are under a unified progression system, one that offers four different Prestige ranks and an additional 1,000 levels per season.

Thus, players are always asking Activision to activate XP promos to help them level up faster, along with 2X Weapon XP, to really help speed up the process of leveling weapons, which has been a lot more of a grind in BOCW.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next 2XP period:

Treyarch
Double XP and Double Weapon XP really help players level up their account and guns in Black Ops Cold War.

Is there Double XP now in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

No, the latest promotion for Double Weapon XP expired on February 15, but there is another one coming soon (see below).

When is the next 2XP and 2x Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

Treyarch announced that the next XP promo will be both Double XP and Double Battle Pass XP in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. With Season Two not that far away, the devs want players to be able to level up their S1 Battle Pass as much as possible while there’s still time.

This will begin on Feb 19 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and end on Feb 22 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. This boost will apply to Cold War’s multiplayer and Zombies, as well as all of the currently available playlists in Warzone.

While there is no official schedule released beforehand, you should circle most notable US holidays on your calendar since the devs like to make the boosts available when schools are closed for three or more days, as it means that a good chunk of their player-base will have more free time at home to play.

Another good way to guess the dates beforehand is to monitor when a season is coming to an end, since Activision like to give players one final opportunity to level up their rank and weapons before the season wraps up, as is the case with the end of S1.

