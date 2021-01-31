Activision finally respond to Warzone cheating and promise anti-cheat “improvements”

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally promised improved anti-cheat measures to its players, as vocal frustrations from the community continue to grow about the prevalence of hackers in all matches.

Warzone’s first year has been an unmitigated success, with millions of players around the world dropping into Verdansk and enjoying CoD’s second attempt at a battle royale, after Black Ops 4’s Blackout.

However, certain aspects of the game have become common targets for criticism. The strength of skill-based matchmaking and the prominence of hackers in games of all standards have been incredibly frustrating for fans.

What has worsened both issues, though, is the lack of a tangible response from Activision. Players have been incredibly frustrated by the silence from the billion-dollar company, which they argue has more than sufficient resources to solve the cheating issue and implement a robust anti-cheat system.

While there has still been no major public announcement – from a Twitter account or senior staff member – a recent in-game daily message promised improvements to the game’s anti-cheat systems, which many consider to be nigh on non-existent currently.

The message, highlighted by Redditor ‘SSMKh’, is titled “Cheaters Not Welcome”. The player’s own caption of “Are you sure about that Activision?” tells us much about the scepticism and frustrations among the community.

“We work aggressively to keep Warzone fun and fair,” the in-game communication says. “24/7 security monitoring, ALL possible cheats, hacks reviewed, Planned improvements to in-game cheat reporting, 50,000+ global perma-bans to date, More updates coming soon.”

Responses tended to match the skepticism of the original poster, with one saying: “50,000+ global permabans to date” … followed quickly by 50,000 newly-created accounts by those “permabanned” players.”

Many also pointed out how low the total number of perma-bans given is, considering Warzone has been confirmed as having a total player count of approaching 100 million players. One pointed out that, back in early 2018, PUBG banned over 1,000,000 accounts in January alone.

The news of improvements will be welcome, but the sceptical responses make clear that many believe the issue has already got out of hand, and been allowed to go on for far too long.