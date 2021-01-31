Logo
Activision finally respond to Warzone cheating and promise anti-cheat “improvements”

Published: 31/Jan/2021 11:20

by Joe Craven
Warzone character firing at enemies
Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally promised improved anti-cheat measures to its players, as vocal frustrations from the community continue to grow about the prevalence of hackers in all matches. 

Warzone’s first year has been an unmitigated success, with millions of players around the world dropping into Verdansk and enjoying CoD’s second attempt at a battle royale, after Black Ops 4’s Blackout.

However, certain aspects of the game have become common targets for criticism. The strength of skill-based matchmaking and the prominence of hackers in games of all standards have been incredibly frustrating for fans.

What has worsened both issues, though, is the lack of a tangible response from Activision. Players have been incredibly frustrated by the silence from the billion-dollar company, which they argue has more than sufficient resources to solve the cheating issue and implement a robust anti-cheat system.

Warzone gas mask storm
Activision
Warzone has been enjoyed by over 75 million players since its March 2020 release.

While there has still been no major public announcement – from a Twitter account or senior staff member – a recent in-game daily message promised improvements to the game’s anti-cheat systems, which many consider to be nigh on non-existent currently.

The message, highlighted by Redditor ‘SSMKh’, is titled “Cheaters Not Welcome”. The player’s own caption of “Are you sure about that Activision?” tells us much about the scepticism and frustrations among the community.

“We work aggressively to keep Warzone fun and fair,” the in-game communication says. “24/7 security monitoring, ALL possible cheats, hacks reviewed, Planned improvements to in-game cheat reporting, 50,000+ global perma-bans to date, More updates coming soon.”

Are you sure about that Activision?? from CODWarzone

Responses tended to match the skepticism of the original poster, with one saying: “50,000+ global permabans to date” … followed quickly by 50,000 newly-created accounts by those “permabanned” players.”

Many also pointed out how low the total number of perma-bans given is, considering Warzone has been confirmed as having a total player count of approaching 100 million players. One pointed out that, back in early 2018, PUBG banned over 1,000,000 accounts in January alone.

The news of improvements will be welcome, but the sceptical responses make clear that many believe the issue has already got out of hand, and been allowed to go on for far too long.

How to fix the broken scope glitch in Warzone

Published: 31/Jan/2021 10:56

by Connor Bennett
A broken scope in Warzone
Activision

Warzone players have got a quick workaround for the annoying scope glitch, where you can’t see anything but a bright white target. Here’s what you need to know. 

Call of Duty Warzone has cemented itself right in the upper echelon of battle royale games, right alongside Apex Legends and Fortnite. Though, despite the incredible success after less than a year, players have issues.

Since the switch to integrate Black Ops Cold War, there have a number of broken weapons, invisible skins, and unlocks not working properly. This is all in addition to cheaters infesting lobbies, too. 

One annoying glitch comes when you use a scope like the Arial Arms 3x. When players start shooting, the scope can break, and instead of seeing players or the landscape, you see nothing.

warzone stairs gunfight
Activision
Warzone players have run into a whole host of different bugs.

How to fix Warzone’s broken sight glitch

The glitch isn’t specific to a certain weapon or type of weapon, it can happen to pretty much anything with a long-rang scope on.

However, if you manage to fall victim to it, there is a quick way to fix it. As Reddit user Fake_Plastic_Peace points out, if you swap to your secondary weapon, fire off a few shots, and then switch back, your scope should go back to normal.

Of course, this doesn’t fix it forever, and you might still run into the bug after using the workaround. But, it’s better to take a few seconds to fix it, rather than not being able to see for the whole game. 

  1. Swap to your secondary weapon
  2. Take a few shots and reload
  3. Switch back to the weapon with a scope
  4. Your broken scope should now be fixed
Comment from discussion fake_plastic_peace’s comment from discussion "I unlocked the Axial Arms 3x scope for the M60, let’s try it! – Ohh…".

This issue isn’t the only one that some players have while using scopes. Those who play on a Xbox Series X/S or PS5 have run into a problem where their reticle flips upside down while zooming in.

That issue is listed on the Warzone Trello board as being investigated, but there’s nothing about the broken scope. Though, players will be hoping that both issues are fixed by the devs in the near future.