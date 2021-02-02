 Warzone cheater exposes how easy it is to hack and not get banned - Dexerto
Warzone cheater exposes how easy it is to hack and not get banned

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:46

by James Busby
Warzone hacks
Activision / Infinity Ward

Warzone Warzone Season 1

You either die to a Warzone hacker, or play long enough to see yourself become the hacker. 

Warzone’s hacking problem continues to run rampant and things have seemingly gotten worse in Season 1. In fact, it’s now a rare sight to find a lobby devoid of any forms of cheating. Things have gotten so bad that Call of Duty players like NICKMERCS have quit competitive Warzone tournaments for good, while Vikkstar has quit Warzone until the issue is fixed. 

Frustratingly, Activision has yet to find a definitive solution to the increasing wave of hackers that ruin the game’s lobbies. Not only do hackers deprive normal players of any well-earned wins, they also keep competitive players from doing their jobs. However, one Warzone hacker has explained why they turned to the dark side. 

Why do people cheat in Warzone?

Warzone hacking
Activision / Infinity Ward
It’s not uncommon for Warzone lobbies to be filled with multiple hackers.

During a recent livestream of Warzone, Call of Duty Twitch streamer exzachtt managed to speak to a Warzone hacker. Not only did exzachtt get some interesting insights into why people cheat, but he also managed to find out how easy it is for hackers to bypass Warzone’s anti-cheat system. 

After watching the cheater run rampant across Verdansk, exzachtt decided to add them to a party in order to find out exactly why they cheat. “The game is so broken, there are so many hackers in this game that I thought, you know what, let me try it out,” says the Warzone cheater. 

The allure of hacking is obviously incredibly strong for many Warzone players, particularly given how ineffective Activision’s current anti-cheat system is. “The only way [Activision] are going to do anything about it, is if enough [hackers] get reported. Because eventually, you’re going to join a lobby and there’s going to be 147 hackers and three people.”

This statement, while extreme, does hold some forms of truth to it. After all, it’s becoming increasingly uncommon to play in lobbies without any forms of cheating going on. Many Warzone hackers have been brazen enough to stream their escapades, while others have even infiltrated the competitive scene. 

How easy is it to cheat in Warzone?

Warzone hacking
Activision / exzachtt (Twitch)
The hacker being spectated in the image above went on to win the game with 21 kills.

When exzachtt asked how long this particular cheater had been hacking for, the aim-botter stated that he had been ruining games for three to four months. Exzachtt was obviously taken aback by this statement, saying “Wait, you’ve been hacking for four months and you still have not got banned?!”

“Oh, I’ve been banned multiple times,” explains the hacker. “I have a rotation of about 30 accounts that I rotate through. When you get banned, all they do is shadowban you because you’ve been suspected of cheating. However, when they pull your game logs and game files, there’s no hardware to show that you are cheating.”

Warzone aim-bot
Activision / exzachtt (Twitch)
Exzachtt watched as the hacker took down a player while jumping off a building.

According to the hacker, Activision only shadowban players suspected of cheating for eight days. This is essential a slap on the wrist and does little to obviously dissuade cheaters from simply playing on another account, or waiting for the shadowban to be lifted. 

“You know how every Tuesday they update the game? Usually, by 8 or 9 pm EST, we can get back on because the hack is updated, explains the hacker. “When they update the game, they change the coding of the game. They pull the game files and then they work around that to get the hack back up.”

After hacking for four months, this particular Warzone cheater has only had one account permabanned so far. There’s also the problem of how cheap it is to hack in Call of Duty, with some sites having an entry fee of as little as $10. Despite Activision targeting these cheat websites, it seems that their efforts have done little to crush the current cheating problem that continues to ruin the game.  

Warzone stream sniper trolls NICKMERCS, Tfue & more with animal noises

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:48

by Jacob Hale
warzone timthetatman tfue nickmercs
FaZe Clan/TimTheTatman/Activision

Warzone

A stream sniper has been hilariously trolling Warzone streamers by playing animal noises through death comms, leaving them utterly baffled.

Stream sniping can often be one of the biggest sources of frustration for content creators, as they die to players hunting them down that know their exact location at all times.

That said, it can also be used for good. These days, it’s not uncommon to see top Warzone streamers being brought loot, weapons and money by stream snipers. Perhaps this isn’t exactly allowed, but it must be much nicer than simply being hunted down 24/7.

Normally, when a stream sniper is killed by their favored streamer, you’ll hear them profess their love for said creator or simply an “Oh my god, it was him!” But this Warzone player took a slightly different approach.

Rather than be overjoyed at finding their favorite streamers, Reddit’s BrunoJohn117  decided to really make their mark — by playing animal noises.

Targeting top names such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, BrunoJohn had an array of animal noises on deck to throw them off their game.

As you can see from the clip below, it makes them laugh but also leaves them utterly perplexed. While Nick loves the creativity, Tfue actually can’t believe it and is clearly shocked. “I killed a guy, bro,” he tells his teammate. “It was a horse, it wasn’t even a human.”

I got into a bunch of streamer’s games in Warzone and played animal sounds. from r/CODWarzone

As far as stream snipers go, this has definitely got to be one of the most interesting yet. We don’t know how we would react to dolphin noises flying over the mic after getting a kill, let alone if it happens in front of tens of thousands of people.

Now, we’ll all be watching these streamers with open ears, waiting to see if BrunoJohn pulls out the animal noises again.