Call of Duty 2021 leak claims new CoD will be set in World War 2 again - Dexerto

Call of Duty 2021 leak claims new CoD will be set in World War 2 again

Published: 17/Feb/2021 14:31

by Jacob Hale
A new leak regarding the 2021 Call of Duty release suggests the game will once again have a World War II setting, just four years after the release of Call of Duty: WWII.

While the earliest Call of Duty games were focused almost exclusively in the World War 2 setting, the franchise has expanded tremendously since then and covered warfare in both modern and historical, real and fictional.

Sledgehammer Games, who developed WWII back in 2017, are slated to be producing CoD 2021 according to leaks and rumors coming out — and they’re looking to revisit the setting once more.

Known leaker Victor_Z dropped a subtle hint at what they’ve heard about the new game coming out this year — with simply a hammer emoji and an image of the CoD: WWII cover art.

Back to WW2 for CoD 2021?

The hammer is, presumably, in reference to Sledgehammer Games, while the cover art seems a little more up for interpretation.

One user asked whether it would be World War 3, perhaps as a direct sequel to World War II, allowing Sledgehammer to develop their world a little further and provide a similar experience.

Instead, Victor replied only with “WW2” — suggesting that the new game will once again be set in the Second World War.

Of course, as with any Call of Duty leak, the responses have been fairly mixed. While many players enjoyed World War II, it also had its fair share of critics. Not to mention that the time period has been covered extensively not only in  past CoD games, but in the shooter genre at large.

There’s no way to know what to expect until Activision officially confirms the upcoming game, and as always, all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt — though Victor is historically reliable.

Sledgehammer were expected to release their next Call of Duty title in 2020, but this was replaced with Black Ops Cold War. It was never quite made clear why this change was made, but it has given SHG a little extra time to make this game exactly how they want it.

cod world war 2 boats

World War 2 was met with mixed response when it released.

As a result, that means it’s been four years since their last effort, while most teams usually get just three — so fingers crossed this works out exactly how both player and developer want it to.

Best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, perks, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:45 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 10:46

by James Busby
M82 Black Ops Cold War




Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War’s M82 is capable of dropping enemies in just one shot to the head or chest. The M82 is one of the most lethal guns out there, but what attachments should you be using?

The M82 (Barret .50cal) is the last sniper rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. This gun performs very similarly to Modern Warfare’s Rytec AMR, giving players the ability to quickly pump out lethal headshots. 

Whether you’re a fan of CoD sniping or just want to see how lethal this weapon is, then you’ll want to use this deadly weapon. In order to help you get the most out of this gun, we’ve put together an M82 loadout you can use to dominate your enemies in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

Best M82 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M82 Black Ops Cold War

The M82 could prove useful in Warzone.

Here’s how you need to kit out your M82 to deliver those montage-worthy headshot kills.

  • Barrel: 22.6” Tiger Team
  • Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip 
  • Magazine: 7 RND
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

The M82 has absolutely incredible damage and speed when kitted out with these attachments, allowing you to quickly take down multiple hostiles in a matter of seconds. This loadout utilizes the 22.6” Tiger Team barrel, which bolsters the sniper’s damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity. 

As a result, this barrel is an absolute must as it drastically increases your kill potential across all ranges. Not only is it easier than ever to pick up those one-shot multi-kills, but it’s also more forgiving should you fail to miss any shots. 

Snipers can often be rather cumbersome when it comes to mobility, so the Infiltrator Grip and Raider Pad increase movement speed and aim walking speed. While it’s often best to hold an angle and wait for players to come to you, there will be times when you need to reposition. Fortunately, these attachments make doing so less of a hassle. 

Due to the M82’s increased fire rate, we’ve utilized the 7 RND mag to enable you to unleash more one-shots without having to constantly reload. Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap decreases the time needed for ADS.

Quickscoping is still off the table with this setup, but it will certainly keep any deaths caused by slow ADS animations to a minimum.

M83 Black Ops Cold War

Snappy and satisfying, the M82 is great fun to use.

Meanwhile, the Stun Grenade is an obvious choice when it comes to stopping any highly mobile enemy’s dead in their tracks. Simply throw out the Stun Grenade and quickly deliver a lethal headshot or switch to your 1911 in close-quarter fights. 

In terms of perks, Greed Wildcard is the way to go. This enables the use of Cold Blooded and Ghost, which keeps you hidden from enemy Spy Planes. When you combine these perks with the survivability from Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask, you have a sniper loadout that is incredibly difficult to counter. 

The Assassin Perk also gives you free intel and highlights any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, enabling you to quickly shut them down before they snowball out of control. Lastly, Gearhead reduced the Filed Upgrade Cool Down, enabling multiples uses of the Field Mic. Simply find a decent vantage point and begin decimating your foes with lethal precision. 

So there you have it, this is the best M82 loadout you can use to wreak havoc across the battlefield. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.