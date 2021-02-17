Call of Duty 2021 leak claims new CoD will be set in World War 2 again - Dexerto

A new leak regarding the 2021 Call of Duty release suggests the game will once again have a World War II setting, just four years after the release of Call of Duty: WWII.

While the earliest Call of Duty games were focused almost exclusively in the World War 2 setting, the franchise has expanded tremendously since then and covered warfare in both modern and historical, real and fictional.

Sledgehammer Games, who developed WWII back in 2017, are slated to be producing CoD 2021 according to leaks and rumors coming out — and they’re looking to revisit the setting once more.

Known leaker Victor_Z dropped a subtle hint at what they’ve heard about the new game coming out this year — with simply a hammer emoji and an image of the CoD: WWII cover art.

Back to WW2 for CoD 2021?

The hammer is, presumably, in reference to Sledgehammer Games, while the cover art seems a little more up for interpretation.

One user asked whether it would be World War 3, perhaps as a direct sequel to World War II, allowing Sledgehammer to develop their world a little further and provide a similar experience.

Instead, Victor replied only with “WW2” — suggesting that the new game will once again be set in the Second World War.

Of course, as with any Call of Duty leak, the responses have been fairly mixed. While many players enjoyed World War II, it also had its fair share of critics. Not to mention that the time period has been covered extensively not only in past CoD games, but in the shooter genre at large.

There’s no way to know what to expect until Activision officially confirms the upcoming game, and as always, all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt — though Victor is historically reliable.

Sledgehammer were expected to release their next Call of Duty title in 2020, but this was replaced with Black Ops Cold War. It was never quite made clear why this change was made, but it has given SHG a little extra time to make this game exactly how they want it.

As a result, that means it’s been four years since their last effort, while most teams usually get just three — so fingers crossed this works out exactly how both player and developer want it to.

