 Stats reveal most popular Warzone loadout weapons in October - Dexerto
Stats reveal most popular Warzone loadout weapons in October

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:46

by Jacob Hale
The most popular Warzone weapon loadouts of October have been revealed, and there’s been a few changes in the standings as the meta slowly shifts throughout Season 6.

While the initial release of Warzone saw guns like the M4A1 and Bruen — which NICKMERCS thinks is making a revival — dominate the meta, this has slowly changed in recent months, as players better learn the game and adapt to patches.

Now, you’ll often see players knocking about with a low-recoil, high-magazine assault rifle as well as an MP5 or some form of shotgun in their back pocket.

But what loadouts were actually the most popular throughout October? Let’s take a look.

Warzone Season 6 mask character with knife
Activision
Warzone Season 6 kicked off at the end of September, meaning throughout October players were trying some new weapons, attachments, and more.

For the most part, at the very top, things haven’t changed much. As you could imagine, the Kilo remains the most popular weapon in the game, while the MP5 and the Grau are still very common picks. After that, though, it changes slightly.

Here were the top five Warzone loadouts in October, according to Lootshare — but scroll down to find out some of the other super-popular class setups, too:

  1. Kilo 141
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
  1. MP5
  • Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  • Stock: FTAC Collapsible
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
  1. Grau 5.56
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
  1. Kar98k
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
  1. HDR
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

This is fairly similar to how things looked in September, though the Kar98k has now officially overtaken the HDR for those who prefer to run around with a sniper. What’s more interesting is some of the changes that have occurred outside of the top five.

Warzone most popular loadouts October
Lootshare
Most popular Warzone loadouts in October.

Flying up the rankings is the SP-R208 marksman rifle, which a lot of snipers have switched to given its pinpoint accuracy at almost any range, being much more reliable when trying to tag up enemies from afar. Couple it with a laser, the Solozero SP-R28mm optic and the .338 Lapua Mag, and you’re onto a winner.

We’ve also seen a big uptick in the popularity of the M13 and CR-56 AMAX assault rifles, and the Origin shotgun has dropped all the way down to 15th! This makes sense given the M13’s low recoil, the AMAX’s popularity among streamers who can control it, and the Origin’s nerfs at the end of September.

Obviously, you should always use your favorite weapons and what you feel best with, but you could definitely use these loadouts for inspiration, especially if there are weapons or particular builds you’ve never used before.

You never know, you might just find the loadout that gets you some of your biggest wins yet.

Who is SallyIsADog? The incredible story of TikTok’s CoD sniping king

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:29

by Alice Hearing
TikTok isn’t the obvious source for Call of Duty news, tips and tricks, but believe it or not, gamers can find the answers they’re looking for there, all thanks to Kevin “Sallyisadog” Dollhopf.

With more than 1.3 million followers and more than 40 million overall likes, Sallyisadog is a rising star on the platform, and, unsurprisingly, now a part of the platform’s huge creator fund. The TikToker spoke to Dexerto about this rapid growth and his journey to becoming a full-time influencer.

How did Sallyisadog become popular?

Kevin first created his account in April as a result of lockdown in the US when the global health crisis first hit. He says, “If this all hadn’t happened, I don’t know where things would be.” He figured that if everyone was staying indoors, he might as well put all his efforts into his creative outlet online.

His TikTok blew up in just a matter of a few months: “There was one big video right at the start. There is like some weird Easter egg thing in the game. So I made a play about it,” he said. “I went to bed with twenty-five hundred followers and woke up with twenty-five thousand…I pleased the algorithm overlords.”

Kevin "sallyisadog" Dollhopf with Sally the dog
Kevin Dollhopf
Kevin’s dog Sally thinks that she is human

But it’s not just TikTok’s notoriously spot-on algorithm. Kevin attributes his success to his editing technique. When it comes to gaming content, it should naturally fall to YouTube or Twitch, because “half of the challenge is fitting gaming content on a vertical screen” and very few creators were doing that. In fact, according to Kevin, the only trendsetters in this niche on TikTok were Pineaqples and Buhberger, who are now his friends.

But size and spec weren’t the only things setting Kevin apart from his peers. “My entire mindset is that when I’m putting a video out there, it is competing with the totality of the Internet for attention.” When it comes down to the editing, a one-second difference can mean a brutal fall in engagement, and “any dead space, any dead time is a chance that someone can scroll away and go somewhere else.”

How has TikTok changed his life?

Sallyisadog has just made TikTok his full-time gig, having previously worked as a government policy advisor in Washington. Like other influencers before him, TikTok began as a side-hustle, but when the numbers grew, he reconsidered his options. He ditched the government job after five years, crunched the numbers, and dedicated his entire life to the app. “I was like, I could go sell my soul and lobby for a multinational corporation. Or I could do this. So it was a no brainer for me.”

Since making it big, Kevin gets noticed, and not just that one time he was recognized in Best Buy. He even had a spat with YouTube personality David Dobrik. He insulted Kevin’s in-game skin, with a mustache and glasses to replicate how he looks in real life, during a live stream, and said “damn, that guy’s character looks like he belongs behind the computer of this game. He does not look like he should be out here.”

@sallyisadog@daviddobrik I DEMAND an apology. ##cod ##gaming ##sallyisadog ##codmw ##warzone♬ original sound – lastmanstanley

Kevin snapped back with a video that garnered more than 3.5 million views, saying “David I’m not sure if you meant it personally or not but I would really appreciate an apology.” David even replied saying “I’m sorry it was the heat of the moment in battle, won’t happen again!!” And the attention from the globally famous internet star paid off – that week, the largest percentage of views on Kevin’s Twitch channel came from David Dobrik’s. He was also made a Twitch partner in September.

Is Sally actually a dog?

Yes! Kevin is the real name of the man behind the screen and Sally is the name of his actual dog. Kevin lives in Washington with his wife, and Sally the dog, who, according to Kevin, needs to be reminded of that fact: “she is a very spirited pooch and thinks that she is a person. So I constantly had to remind her that ‘Sally, you’re a dog,’ and I was like – that seems like a good name.”

@sallyisadognot sorry about the choke part ##sallyisadog ##callofduty ##gaming ##callofdutymodernwarfare♬ original sound – Sally is a dog

But now, due to his rise in followers, Kevin has virtually adopted the name, Sally. “It’s been weird because whenever I’m playing or if someone’s just talking to me online. They say, Sally…They’re calling me my dog’s name.” For the most part, Kevin’s followers DO know that Sally, indeed, is a dog.

TikTok could be the future for gaming content

Kevin says that the app makes it much easier to build a brand and to become mainstream when you’re growing from nothing and in this way he hopes to get on the same level as other massive names in the gaming industry.

To him, TikTok is the place to be: “YouTube videos are around ten minutes, but really it’s one minute of the YouTube video that’s really the meat. You kind of draw it out to get people to watch the whole thing. TikTok is that minute.”

Whether it’s for the slick gaming content, the feuds with internet superstars, or for occasional glimpses of an adorable pup, Sallyisadog is worth watching.