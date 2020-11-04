Stats reveal most popular Warzone loadout weapons in October - Dexerto

The most popular Warzone weapon loadouts of October have been revealed, and there’s been a few changes in the standings as the meta slowly shifts throughout Season 6.
While the initial release of Warzone saw guns like the M4A1 and Bruen — which NICKMERCS thinks is making a revival — dominate the meta, this has slowly changed in recent months, as players better learn the game and adapt to patches.
Now, you’ll often see players knocking about with a low-recoil, high-magazine assault rifle as well as an MP5 or some form of shotgun in their back pocket.
But what loadouts were actually the most popular throughout October? Let’s take a look.
For the most part, at the very top, things haven’t changed much. As you could imagine, the Kilo remains the most popular weapon in the game, while the MP5 and the Grau are still very common picks. After that, though, it changes slightly.
Here were the top five Warzone loadouts in October, according to Lootshare — but scroll down to find out some of the other super-popular class setups, too:
- Kilo 141
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
- MP5
- Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Stock: FTAC Collapsible
- Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Grau 5.56
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
- Kar98k
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
- HDR
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
- Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout
This is fairly similar to how things looked in September, though the Kar98k has now officially overtaken the HDR for those who prefer to run around with a sniper. What’s more interesting is some of the changes that have occurred outside of the top five.
Flying up the rankings is the SP-R208 marksman rifle, which a lot of snipers have switched to given its pinpoint accuracy at almost any range, being much more reliable when trying to tag up enemies from afar. Couple it with a laser, the Solozero SP-R28mm optic and the .338 Lapua Mag, and you’re onto a winner.
We’ve also seen a big uptick in the popularity of the M13 and CR-56 AMAX assault rifles, and the Origin shotgun has dropped all the way down to 15th! This makes sense given the M13’s low recoil, the AMAX’s popularity among streamers who can control it, and the Origin’s nerfs at the end of September.
Obviously, you should always use your favorite weapons and what you feel best with, but you could definitely use these loadouts for inspiration, especially if there are weapons or particular builds you’ve never used before.
You never know, you might just find the loadout that gets you some of your biggest wins yet.