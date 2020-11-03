 How to get a Juggernaut suit in Warzone's Bunkers - Dexerto
How to get a Juggernaut suit in Warzone's Bunkers

Published: 3/Nov/2020 1:02

by Brad Norton
Infinity Ward

Juggernaut suits have become more and more common throughout Warzone lately so here’s how you can grab one for yourself thanks to the bunkers spread across Verdansk.

Warzone lets you bump your health up thanks to some trusty armor plates. Beyond this, however, Juggernaut suits are the only way to exceed the standard health limit. These upgrades were quite rare in earlier seasons though players have been finding them more consistently than ever before.

Juggernauts can be frustrating to deal with given their crazy buffs and powerful miniguns. Therefore, it’s crucial you know how to get them so you can put a stop to enemy teams in hot pursuit.

Through the latest season, bunkers have been hiding some extremely rare loot, including the Juggernaut Killstreak. If you’re struggling to break in or simply want to stop opposing players in their tracks, here’s what you need to know.

Open every Supply Box for a Red Keycard

Warzone keycard
Infinity Ward
Make sure you open every Supply Box for a chance at finding a Red Keycard.

First and foremost, you’ll need to get into a habit of opening every single Supply Box. A Red Keycard is needed to access various bunkers across the map. The only way to obtain these Keycards is to open Supply Boxes.

They’re classified as a rare item, so it could take a while to stumble upon them. Just be sure to never skip any boxes in your line of sight, you never know which might contain what you’re looking for.

Once you’ve obtained a Red Keycard, it will appear right next to your health bar. Now it’s time to travel across the map and put it to good use.

Travel to bunkers scattered around Verdansk

Warzone Bunker
Infinity Ward
10 Bunkers are scattered across the map, though only five can be opened with a Red Keycard.

If you’ve been playing Warzone over the past few seasons, there’s a good chance you’ve been to a few bunkers already. There are 10 bunkers all up, though only five of them can be accessed with your newly acquired Red Keycard.

You’ll need to check your map and find which of these five bunkers is the closest. Just keep in mind that all of them are spread out on the outer reaches of Verdansk. So be sure not to head too far outside of the circle.

Once you’ve entered the Keycard and opened the bunker door, it’s time to reap the rewards. A Juggernaut Killstreak could be awaiting you inside, though it’s completely up to chance. Extremely powerful loot is guaranteed, though you’ll be treated to a mix of items.

From an Enhanced Gas Mask to a Specialist Bonus Coin or even an Advanced UAV, a powerful piece of equipment will be inside. This is your best bet at obtaining a Juggernaut suit in each and every game.

Warzone Bunkers
Infinity Ward
A look at all five bunker locations that can be accessed with a Red Keycard.

With a Juggernaut on your side, it’s near impossible to lose. Just keep an eye out for killstreaks raining down from above, otherwise, you should be able to take out enemy teams without much of a hassle.

Given just how prominent they’ve been throughout Season 6, there’s a chance Infinity Ward scales Juggernauts back in a future update. But for the time being, expect to see one in almost every match thanks to this method.

CoD Mobile's first Mythic weapon: Fennec Ascended release date & details

Published: 2/Nov/2020 0:46

by Brad Norton
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile is set to launch a brand new weapon rarity that goes above Legendary and we’ve got an early rundown of the first details for the upcoming Fennec Ascended.

CoD Mobile players have been treated to five unique types of loot since launch. Weapon’s scale from Common all the way up to Legendary with the latter being extremely hard to come by. Soon, there will be an even more shocking weapon tier to unlock.

Mythic weapons are on the way to the mobile experience with the Ascended drop right around the corner. While the Fennec has been available to unlock in its base form, you’ll soon have a new Mythic version to track down.

It’s shaping up to be the rarest unlock in the game, so if you see one in the wild it should feel pretty special. From when it becomes available to how it functions, we’ve got you covered with some early details.

CoD Mobile’s first Mythic weapon drop

The Fennec will be the first weapon in CoD Mobile to be given the Mythic treatment. Already known as a powerful SMG that you can dual wield in any multiplayer mode, the new tier looks to be another step up.

Cosmetic improvements is a big focus as the Mythic gun can be customized in a number of new ways. Trading out attachments is obvious but this weapon also appears to change color – perhaps with each sequential kill. 

From a vibrant orange to red and through to blue. This weapon can be made to feel like your own as the first-ever Mythic takes customization “to the next level.”

When will the Fennec Ascended be available?

While the announcement post itself hinted at a release date later in the week, the accompanying video locked in a solid time. The very first Mythic weapon in CoD Mobile will be live on Friday, November 6.

There’s currently no telling how this new rarity will be unlocked. While some cosmetics are locked behind Battle Pass Tiers, others can only be accessed through randomized loot crates. There’s even a chance that a specific Mythic pack is purchasable at launch. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as that information becomes available.

CoD Mobile mythic
Activision
The Ascended Mythic drop will soon be available in CoD Mobile.

As the first of its kind, a lot of questions still remain unanswered for the new weapon rarity. It will still appear as a basic weapon blueprint “at the surface level,” the developers confirmed. However, the new rarity provides all-new options for “bada** cosmetics.”

“Nothing about this is meant to alter gameplay balance or make you better competitively, but it is meant to make your item look unique, just like reactive camos or death effects.”

Be sure to start saving up your in-game currency to prepare for the drop over the next few days. The first Mythic weapon is sure to make a splash. After all, we already know how powerful the Fennec can be in the right hands. 