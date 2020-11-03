How to get a Juggernaut suit in Warzone's Bunkers - Dexerto

Juggernaut suits have become more and more common throughout Warzone lately so here’s how you can grab one for yourself thanks to the bunkers spread across Verdansk.

Warzone lets you bump your health up thanks to some trusty armor plates. Beyond this, however, Juggernaut suits are the only way to exceed the standard health limit. These upgrades were quite rare in earlier seasons though players have been finding them more consistently than ever before.

Juggernauts can be frustrating to deal with given their crazy buffs and powerful miniguns. Therefore, it’s crucial you know how to get them so you can put a stop to enemy teams in hot pursuit.

Through the latest season, bunkers have been hiding some extremely rare loot, including the Juggernaut Killstreak. If you’re struggling to break in or simply want to stop opposing players in their tracks, here’s what you need to know.

Open every Supply Box for a Red Keycard

First and foremost, you’ll need to get into a habit of opening every single Supply Box. A Red Keycard is needed to access various bunkers across the map. The only way to obtain these Keycards is to open Supply Boxes.

They’re classified as a rare item, so it could take a while to stumble upon them. Just be sure to never skip any boxes in your line of sight, you never know which might contain what you’re looking for.

Once you’ve obtained a Red Keycard, it will appear right next to your health bar. Now it’s time to travel across the map and put it to good use.

Travel to bunkers scattered around Verdansk

If you’ve been playing Warzone over the past few seasons, there’s a good chance you’ve been to a few bunkers already. There are 10 bunkers all up, though only five of them can be accessed with your newly acquired Red Keycard.

You’ll need to check your map and find which of these five bunkers is the closest. Just keep in mind that all of them are spread out on the outer reaches of Verdansk. So be sure not to head too far outside of the circle.

Once you’ve entered the Keycard and opened the bunker door, it’s time to reap the rewards. A Juggernaut Killstreak could be awaiting you inside, though it’s completely up to chance. Extremely powerful loot is guaranteed, though you’ll be treated to a mix of items.

From an Enhanced Gas Mask to a Specialist Bonus Coin or even an Advanced UAV, a powerful piece of equipment will be inside. This is your best bet at obtaining a Juggernaut suit in each and every game.

With a Juggernaut on your side, it’s near impossible to lose. Just keep an eye out for killstreaks raining down from above, otherwise, you should be able to take out enemy teams without much of a hassle.

Given just how prominent they’ve been throughout Season 6, there’s a chance Infinity Ward scales Juggernauts back in a future update. But for the time being, expect to see one in almost every match thanks to this method.