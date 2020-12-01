 Stats reveal most popular Warzone loadout weapons in November - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Stats reveal most popular Warzone loadout weapons in November

Published: 1/Dec/2020 15:14

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Warzone

While November for many might have marked the arrival of Black Ops Cold War as the newest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Warzone was still insanely popular, and it looks as though players have been using some different weapons, too.

Over time, certain weapons have become more or less popular as the Warzone meta shifts, and while some weapons seem to be mainstays in most loadouts, such as the Kilo 141 assault rifle or MP5 submachine gun, there’s actually quite a lot of variation among players.

With the December 10 Warzone update fast approaching, and with players expecting to see a major Black Ops Cold War-themed mix-up headed to the battle royale, we might see the meta weapons changing very quickly soon.

So, before players start bringing their AUG tactical rifles and Krig 6 AR into Verdansk, let’s take a look at the most popular Warzone weapons in November.

black ops cold war season 1 roadmap
Treyarch
A lot of new content will be coming in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 roadmap — including a ‘classified Warzone experience.’

Thanks to the statistics website Lootshare, we know the exact weapon builds and complete loadouts that dominate Warzone the most.

Here’s the top five, but scroll down to see the weapons that round out the top eight most popular:

1. Kilo 141

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

2. MP5

  • Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  • Stock: FTAC Collapsible
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

3. Grau 5.56

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

4. Kar98k

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

5. CR-56 AMAX

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: ZRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
most popular warzone weapons in november
Lootshare
Warzone’s most popular weapons in November saw some changes, including the CR-56 AMAX climbing up the rankings.

So, we have seen some interesting shifts in the most popular Warzone weapons in September. The Kar98k marskman rifle has officially become players’ favorite sniper rifle, overtaking the HDR which falls out of the top five, being replaced by the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle.

We’ve also seen the Origin shift out of the top eight for the first time since shotguns became dominant meta weapons, meaning there are no shotties until the R9-0 in 12th — so maybe they’re not as popular as you think!

It will be interesting to see how Black Ops Cold War integration affects these stats but, luckily, we don’t have to wait too long to find out.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.