Stats reveal most popular Warzone loadout weapons in November - Dexerto

While November for many might have marked the arrival of Black Ops Cold War as the newest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Warzone was still insanely popular, and it looks as though players have been using some different weapons, too.

Over time, certain weapons have become more or less popular as the Warzone meta shifts, and while some weapons seem to be mainstays in most loadouts, such as the Kilo 141 assault rifle or MP5 submachine gun, there’s actually quite a lot of variation among players.

With the December 10 Warzone update fast approaching, and with players expecting to see a major Black Ops Cold War-themed mix-up headed to the battle royale, we might see the meta weapons changing very quickly soon.

So, before players start bringing their AUG tactical rifles and Krig 6 AR into Verdansk, let’s take a look at the most popular Warzone weapons in November.

Thanks to the statistics website Lootshare, we know the exact weapon builds and complete loadouts that dominate Warzone the most.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War leak reveals Warzone cosmetics for Nuke event

Here’s the top five, but scroll down to see the weapons that round out the top eight most popular:

1. Kilo 141

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

2. MP5

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

3. Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

4. Kar98k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

5. CR-56 AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: ZRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

So, we have seen some interesting shifts in the most popular Warzone weapons in September. The Kar98k marskman rifle has officially become players’ favorite sniper rifle, overtaking the HDR which falls out of the top five, being replaced by the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle.

We’ve also seen the Origin shift out of the top eight for the first time since shotguns became dominant meta weapons, meaning there are no shotties until the R9-0 in 12th — so maybe they’re not as popular as you think!

It will be interesting to see how Black Ops Cold War integration affects these stats but, luckily, we don’t have to wait too long to find out.