LA Guerrillas reportedly buying out Arcitys in “huge” transaction with Atlanta FaZe

The Atlanta FaZe ‘dynasty’ team is seemingly no more as new reports indicate the Los Angeles Guerrillas intend to strike a deal that would bring Arcitys across to join Huke, Spart, and Neptune.

Just days into the 2022-2023 CDL offseason and rostermania has already been one to remember. From OpTic’s 24-hour switcheroo to Crimsix possibly eyeing retirement, there’s been no shortage of groundbreaking news.

Keeping the ball rolling on August 21, Dexerto’s own Jacob Hale reported the next major shakeup seeming in the works. This time, it’s the Atlanta FaZe squad being torn apart as veteran AR Arcitys is the current target to round out the next iteration of the LA Guerrillas.

As a restricted free agent, the LA organization is required to negotiate with FaZe. As a result, an allegedly “huge” buyout has been put forward to secure Arcitys for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season.

While not yet confirmed, early talks point towards an LA lineup consisting of Arcitys, Huke, Spart, and Neptune. The latter three are existing members of the organization while Arcitys would be replacing SlasheR, at least on paper.

Should FaZe accept the offer and proceed without Arcitys, it leaves a main AR gap for Simp, aBeZy, and 2022 MVP Cellium to fill. It’s currently unclear who they might be interested in, but with the likes of Cammy and Attach no longer under contract, it appears they have multiple options to consider.

This move would be the first main roster shakeup for Atlanta FaZe since 2020. Following the removal of Priestahh and MajorManiak after the inaugural CDL season, Arcitys rounded out the squad and helped lead the charge for a dominant year in 2021. Together, the squad won three majors and a championship in the Cold War season but failed to repeat that success in Vanguard.

Meanwhile, the LA Guerrillas have seen more than a dozen players come and go over the years, winning just one event for their troubles after a historic lower bracket run at Major 2 in the 2022 season.