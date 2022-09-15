Sources: LA Guerrillas sign MarkyB as head coach for CDL 2023 season

According to Dexerto sources, Los Angeles Guerrillas have signed former Toronto Ultra head coach Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland to take charge of their team for the 2023 Call of Duty League season.

MarkyB has been one of the longest-standing coaches in the Call of Duty League, having headed up the Toronto Ultra team since the start of the Modern Warfare (2019) season. Prior to that, he was the coach of Splyce, which also operated under the OverActive Media parent company until CoD esports switched to a city-based franchising model.

With Toronto, he coached the team to a Home Series victory in Modern Warfare, the Major 2 Championship in Black Ops Cold War, and the Kickoff Classic in Vanguard. Sources said that he’s now switching the purple of Toronto Ultra for the purple of LA Guerrillas.

The Guerrillas themselves have undergone some key changes ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 season.

In August, they announced the acquisition of two-time world champion Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson from Atlanta FaZe, as first reported by Dexerto, with veteran assault rifle star Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat heading in the opposite direction.

Alongside Arcitys remain three stars from the 2022 season: Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez, Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, and Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud.

Spart was the Major 2 MVP for LA Guerrillas, winning his first chip after stepping in as a substitute.

While their season didn’t end so brilliantly, failing to qualify for the Call of Duty Championship, they’ll be hoping that Arcitys’ leadership and MarkyB’s impressive coaching acumen will help push the team to the next level.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear who will take over the head coach position at Toronto Ultra, though the likes of Troy ‘Sender’ Michaels (formerly OpTic Texas), Embry ‘Bevils’ Bevil (formerly LA Guerrillas), and John ‘Revan’ Boble (formerly New York Subliners) are free agents going into 2023.

They could also look at the existing staff, should analyst Ryan ‘Flux’ Oldfield want to take on the lead role following Toronto Ultra’s announcement of their 2023 squad.