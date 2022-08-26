Atlanta FaZe sign SlasheR as Arcitys replacement on CDL roster

The Atlanta FaZe are adding Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat to their team as a direct replacement for the recently-departed Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson.

Prior to the start of the 2023 season on August 22, Arcitys revealed that he was a restricted free agent, in a move that very few in the Call of Duty community saw coming.

Dexerto reported shortly afterward that LA Guerrillas were signing Arcitys, with CDL Intel stating that it was a “huge” buyout and slotting him alongside Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez, Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, and Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud.

On August 24, The Guerillas confirmed Arcitys and Spart joining LA on unprecedented 3-year contracts.

As to why he chose LA, Arcitys said, “the potential and the amount of love they showed me in such little time shows how much they wanted me. “they have passion; they were a unit, a team, something I can just fill in and do my thing.”

Many were unsure who would come in as a replacement for Arcitys, especially with rumors abounding that the move was initially made due to McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel’s desire to play main AR.

Atlanta FaZe sign Slasher

The Atlanta FaZe have found its man for the job. Sources initially told Dexerto that FaZe is close to signing SlasheR, and now Atlanta has confirmed the suspicions. SlasheR joins, carrying a reputation as one of the most dominant main ARs in Call of Duty history.

Atlanta FaZe posted a montage of some of SlasheR’s best moments to seal the news. The video confirmed that SlasheR will be the team’s main AR for Modern Warfare 2.

SlasheR most recently played for the LA Guerrillas, with whom he won the Major 2 championship. The team lost some steam as the season went on and failed to qualify for the World Championship event.

He brings with him a wealth of experience, having competed at a pro level since 2014 and won eight major trophies, including one world championship. He’s a vocal leader and someone that has been known to build strong rosters and get the best out of his team over recent years.

Sources noted that SlasheR wasn’t FaZe’s first choice to replace Arcitys, with talks ongoing since the end of the season, though teams have been cautious about selling their best players, especially to a team that’s already thick in dynasty talk.