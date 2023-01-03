Sources: LA Guerrillas sign Academy stars for main Call of Duty League roster

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

According to Dexerto sources, LA Guerrillas have signed three of their Challengers stars from the Academy team to make the step up into the main CDL roster, with an announcement expected imminently.

LA Guerrillas have had some serious struggles throughout the start of the 2023 CDL season, culminating with a 9-12th finish at Major 1 in Raleigh, North Carolina, their only win coming against a Challengers team.

This came shortly after the Guerrillas broke the bank to bring former Atlanta FaZe main AR Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson into the squad to lead them to victory, though following their early-season performances, it became apparent a roster change would be on the cards.

The team is undergoing a huge shift for Major 2, with three new players making the step up to the CDL after a great showing at the CDL Pro-Am in Raleigh.

The three players joining Arcitys are Adam ‘Assault’ Garcia, Kaden ‘Exceed’ Stockdale, and JoeDeceives. This leaves Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud, Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, and Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez outside of the fold.

Dexerto can also confirm that Neptune and Spart — the latter of whom signed a 3-year contract in the offseason — will be playing on the Academy team in the Challengers circuit.

The franchise is preparing its goodbyes to Huke, with announcements of all of the above expected shortly.

This news comes shortly after OpTic Texas attempted to acquire Arcitys from LAG, with Arcitys himself confirming he would have liked to join them but that contract issues held him back from leaving.

The LA Guerrillas roster is set to be:

Arcitys

Assault

Exceed

JoeDeceives

The LA Guerrillas Academy roster will be: