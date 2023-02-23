LA Guerrillas coach “devastated” amid reports of CDL slot sale

The Guerrillas are looking better than their LA rivals, at least.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is reportedly looking to sell its Call of Duty League team, and the news devastated Los Angeles Guerrillas head coach Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland.

On February 22, The Guard laid off staff across multiple departments in massive cuts. The Guard’s producer, Hunter, was part of the layoffs, and he announced on Twitter that the organization had let go of its entire content, social, talent, and creative teams.

This news comes shortly after OpTic Gaming laid multiple staff members off across various positions, and 100 Thieves released more than a dozen staff members. 2023 has hit the esports industry hard, from people behind the scenes to players and coaches.

Longtime esports veteran and LA Guerrillas’ head coach MarkyB made a promise to the esports community in light of the devastating news.

MarkyB shares his thoughts on reported CDL slot sale

Los Angeles Guerillas The Guerrillas have a young and talented CDL roster.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas made its CDL debut in 2019. After disappointing Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops: Cold War seasons, the Guerrillas won their first major during CoD Vanguard.

In the 2022 offseason, the organization made its first major splash, signing two-time world champion Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson.

Los Angeles struggled out of the gates, resulting in a massive shakeup. ‘Assault’, ‘Exceed’, and ‘JoeDecieves’ moved up from the organization’s Challengers team, forming a young and exciting roster.

The news of a sale arrived just as the CDL team was beginning to find its stride, and MarkyB shared his thoughts.

“I cannot put into words how devastated I am,” he wrote. “I moved to LAG because of the organization and the people behind the scenes. That’s all gone now. All I know for a fact is that the squad is going to put everything into the rest of this season. Not for the suits, for everyone else.”

Florida Mutineers substitute Vikul responded: “Things always work out for great people, and that’s you, boss.”

VP of Culture at AMG KINGDOM added, “Crazy turn of events… hope you guys have the support you need to succeed.”

The Guerrillas move on to Major 3 in Dallas with the extra backing of the esports community behind them.