Slept-on LMG is “overpowered” & laser beams enemies in Warzone 2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated “powerhouse” LMG that melts opponents at long-range on Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2’s first meta has finally been established, with the Fennec 45, TAQ-56, and RPK standing out as the most dominant weapons.

While these guns are undeniably strong, their overwhelming popularity often leads the community to overlook certain guns that are unbelievably powerful.

This is especially true in the long-range category, as a lot of the LMGs are thrown to the wayside by players on account of their sluggish mobility.

Well, Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed a “powerhouse” LMG that’s being slept on and has the potential to take over the meta next patch when other top-tier picks get nerfed.

Article continues after ad

Activison The Sakin MG38 is a laser beam at long range.

Best Sakin MG38 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series

20″ Bruen Silver Series Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim 0P-V4

Aim 0P-V4 Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

For WhosImmortal, the Sakin MG38 is an “overpowered” LMG that’s going under the radar in the current meta and that means when Season 1 Reloaded rolls around, the gun will likely be left untouched while other top-tier options get nerfed.

According to the Warzone 2 expert, the gun is extremely “easy to use” and a “powerhouse” from a distance, making it simple to laser beam foes on Al Mazrah.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Equipped with a deadly TTK, minimal recoil, and a hefty magazine size, it’s ideal for devastating enemy squads from power positions.

WhosImmortal’s meta loadout bolsters the hefty gun’s kickback, while also boosting its damage output and range to the max.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to perks, we recommend running Weapon Specialist for Overkill which will allow you to use a meta SMG or AR.

This means if an opponent pushes your position and forces a close-range gunfight, you’ll have a gun that can compete face-to-face.

So, if you’re struggling to rack up kills in Warzone 2, the Sakin MG38 may be your saving grace and give you the tools to pick up more victories than ever.