Simple Warzone 2 trick lets you glitch into Black Site for crazy money & streaks

Warzone 2 players have discovered an insane glitch that actually lets you break into Black Sites without a Key, giving you all the rewards without having to make any effort.

Black Sites are a new addition to Warzone 2, adding an extra layer of gameplay for players looking for more than just constantly hunting kills throughout Al Mazrah.

After picking up a Black Site Key from a Stronghold, players can find the Black Site locations and get in with the key, granting them access to a ton of money and equipment to use for the remainder of the match.

However, this usually requires a decent amount of effort, as players have to fight against others to break into the Stronghold, then traverse the map to get into a Black Site.

That need not be an issue any longer, though, with this glitch, that will surely be patched out by developers Infinity Ward before long.

Access Warzone 2 Black Site without key

As shown by Warzone pro Kacey ‘WarsZ’ Channer in the clip below, it’s very simple to do. Just follow these steps:

Locate a Black Site anywhere in Al Mazrah. Take a road vehicle there (not a boat, helicopter or the “OP” meta Heavy Chopper). Stand in front of one of the Black Site doors that are locked. Have a teammate drive into you and ‘force’ you into the Black Site. Loot up everything possible for you and your squad. When done, just return to the same spot and you can jump back into the vehicle through the door.

As mentioned above, it’s unlikely that this glitch will be a permanent fixture in the game, and devs will definitely look to get this fixed sooner rather than later.

As with any glitch like this, you’re doing so at your own risk, and can only blame yourself if things go wrong, such as if you get stuck in the Black Site.