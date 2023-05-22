Simple ISO Hemlock loadout change makes it even better in Warzone 2

If you’re looking to make your ISO Hemlock loadout better than ever in Warzone 2 then you need to make one simple switch to your attachments.

Over the last few weeks, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a fair few changes, most notably because of the Season 3 Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs, as well as the introduction of Maximum Armor Damage values.

As a result of those sweeping changes, the ISO Hemlock – which had been knocked down a few pegs by previous updates – has risen back to the top of the meta. It is, comfortably, the go-to assault rifle in the battle royal, even if snipers are challenging its number one spot overall.

Given the Hemlock has been dominant for a while, the loadouts can get a bit stale. Everyone has settled into a meta and rarely wants to change. Though, you might want to switch things up – at least the optic anyway.

ISO Hemlock is even better in Warzone 2 without Aim OP-V4 optic

That’s according to Warzone 2 guru Sally is a Dog, who made a video on the AR, noting that the Aim OP-V4 optic probably shouldn’t be the dominant scope.

Instead, the YouTuber switched to the Cronen Mini Pro sight and had a fair bit of joy. While he didn’t win the game he was testing the change in, he was positive about it being a long-term switch rather than just an experiment.

“I kind of liked it. I liked it more than the Aim OP-V4,” he said. “It gives you just enough zoom to see things without having to squint at two pixels on your screen.”

The sight has been tested by a couple of YouTubers previously, including FaZe Booya, but they’ve all fallen back in line with the meta at some point.

It’s not the only optic that the Warzone 2 guru has been using recently, however, also switching over to using the SZ Recharge-DX on occasion. So, it’s worth trying one of them to see if you can go without the Aim OP-V4 moving forward.