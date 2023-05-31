ISO Hemlock falls off as Warzone 2’s most used gun again as Ranked meta changes

The ISO Hemlock, the assault rifle that had been running things in Warzone 2 for a while again, has been dethroned as the battle royale’s go-to weapon yet again.

Over the last few months, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a fair few changes. The devs have been rolling out a number of buffs and nerfs alongside seasonal updates, while also bringing one-shot snipers back into the fold.

The ISO Hemlock, which was introduced back in Season 2, had been dominating the game throughout that same season. Though, a nerf during the start of Season 3 saw the assault rifle being knocked off its perch by the Kastov 762.

That didn’t last too long, with the Hemlock jumping back up to top spot shortly after the Season 3 Reloaded update. Though, the AR is back on its way down once again as it’s fallen off the top spot.

ISO Hemlock replaced by Cronen Squall as Warzone 2’s most-used gun

That’s according to stats from WZRanked, which tracks the popularity of weapons and items in Warzone 2, which noticed the Hemlock’s downfall.

The AR had previously been pretty comfortable on top spot, but as of May 31, its fallen down to second place behind the Cronen Squall. The Squall has a pick rate of 18%, beating the Hemlock’s 15.2%.

It’s interesting to note that the Hemlock’s slide doesn’t appear to be over either. The third-placed Lachmann Sub has a pick rate of 13.6% and is picking up more steam than the Hemlock. So, it shouldn’t be too long before it drops even further.

Screenshot via WZRanked As of May 31, the Cronen Squall is now the most-used gun in Warzone 2.

The Cronen’s rise is likely to do with the attention it has been getting in Warzone Ranked, as it has become the go-to weapon for top-level players.

It remains to be seen if the Cronen can hold off the surge from the Lachmann Sub and, potentially, the MCPR sniper, with that also being on the rise recently.