Shroud explains why killstreaks “ruin” Black Ops Cold War

After playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC beta on October 15, Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed one of his main gripes with the game — and long-term Call of Duty fans might not be impressed.

After weekends for PS4 players to play both the alpha and beta builds of Cold War, Activision have opened the floor to fans on all platforms to give the game ago ahead of its November 13 release.

Advertisement

As such, we saw many pros and top streamers piling into the servers to try out the next installment in the CoD franchise, including Twitch and FPS extraordinaire shroud.

That said, it didn’t take long for shroud to find something really frustrating him about the game, and Call of Duty in general: killstreaks.

Advertisement

After the enemy team called in multiple Spy Planes, a Sentry Turret, and an Attack Helicopter, he finally had enough, and made a bold call, saying that “killstreaks have got to go.”

Read More: New Black Ops Cold War trailer reveals possible look at next Warzone map

After getting a few kills of his own, shroud said: “Nobody gives a f**k about these killstreaks anymore. They only ruin the gameplay experience. There’s quite literally no positive besides a fake feeling of more content, progression”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued, completely condemning killstreaks as a whole: “That’s all it is. A waste of space. Waste of everything. Nobody cares.”

Advertisement

Killstreaks have been a point of contention for a while in the Call of Duty community. The switching between a traditional killstreak system, scorestreaks, and the new Cold War system that seems to be a combination of both, has left fans arguing over their favorite systems and what works best.

It goes without saying, though, that shroud falls into a slightly different category of players that believe killstreaks have no place in Call of Duty at all anymore — and it would be interesting to see how the game plays out without them.