Shroud explains why killstreaks “ruin” Black Ops Cold War

Shroud explains why killstreaks “ruin gameplay” in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 16/Oct/2020 11:10

by Jacob Hale
Twitch: shroud / Activision

Black Ops Cold War

After playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC beta on October 15, Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed one of his main gripes with the game — and long-term Call of Duty fans might not be impressed.

After weekends for PS4 players to play both the alpha and beta builds of Cold War, Activision have opened the floor to fans on all platforms to give the game ago ahead of its November 13 release.

As such, we saw many pros and top streamers piling into the servers to try out the next installment in the CoD franchise, including Twitch and FPS extraordinaire shroud.

That said, it didn’t take long for shroud to find something really frustrating him about the game, and Call of Duty in general: killstreaks.

Modern Warfare 2 Tactical Nuke
Activision
Streaks have been a staple of the Call of Duty franchise for well over a decade.

After the enemy team called in multiple Spy Planes, a Sentry Turret, and an Attack Helicopter, he finally had enough, and made a bold call, saying that “killstreaks have got to go.”

After getting a few kills of his own, shroud said: “Nobody gives a f**k about these killstreaks anymore. They only ruin the gameplay experience. There’s quite literally no positive besides a fake feeling of more content, progression”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued, completely condemning killstreaks as a whole: “That’s all it is. A waste of space. Waste of everything. Nobody cares.”

Killstreaks have been a point of contention for a while in the Call of Duty community. The switching between a traditional killstreak system, scorestreaks, and the new Cold War system that seems to be a combination of both, has left fans arguing over their favorite systems and what works best.

It goes without saying, though, that shroud falls into a slightly different category of players that believe killstreaks have no place in Call of Duty at all anymore — and it would be interesting to see how the game plays out without them.

Modern Warfare streamer goes on sniping killstreak with piano as controller

Published: 16/Oct/2020 1:38

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/DeanoBeano

Modern Warfare

DeanoBeano, who went viral on Twitch a couple months back for using a drum kit to snipe in Modern Warfare, is back and this time he brought along with him a piano to get his kills.

Back in August 2020, Twitch streamer DeanoBeano made headlines when he was able to get a sniping kill in Modern Warfare using a drum kit. While it was only a single kill, to say that it was impressive would be an understatement considering how much precision it took.

A couple weeks later he was back at it again, this time going on a five killstreak on Vacant, even getting a split quad-feed and a collateral kill in the process. Now, DeanoBeano has once again done what some might considered the impossible and gone on another killstreak using an instrument but this time it wasn’t a drum kit.

Activision/DeanoBeano
Twitch streamer DeanoBeano played Modern Warfare for over five hours using a piano.

During a recent Twitch stream, DeanoBeano used a piano keyboard to get a four killstreak on Atlas Superstore, once again impressing the CoD community.

In the clip, which currently has over 16,000 upvotes on Reddit, Deano takes out three enemies in quick succession near the side of the map using the AX-50 sniper rifle, before running and taking out one more person with the 725 shotgun.

While that wouldn’t be impressive in the slightest with a normal controller, the fact that he was using a piano makes it an amazing feat to be sure.

I just snapped with a piano LMAO from r/modernwarfare

As one can see in the clip itself, movement and aiming with the piano is a bit similar to the drums in that one key press moves the character just a little bit in a certain direction. This means that Deano constantly taps on the keys in order to adjust where he’s looking.

While he’s drumming kills were impressive as they were, this piano streak is even more absurd. Considering you can hear the piano keys he’s hitting, it makes for a very comical clip.

Here’s hoping he makes more hilarious videos with other instruments.