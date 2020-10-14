 New Black Ops Cold War trailer reveals possible look at next Warzone map - Dexerto
New Black Ops Cold War trailer reveals possible look at next Warzone map

Published: 14/Oct/2020 21:18 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 21:19

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

A new video for Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam multiplayer mode may have given the Call of Duty community its first look at the next battle royale map in Warzone.

When Activision confirmed that Warzone would continue to exist beyond Modern Warfare, many came to the conclusion that either a whole new BR map would be released or massive changes would be made to the current one.

In either case, we may have gotten our first glimpse at what Warzone will look like in Black Ops Cold War, thanks to the new trailer released for the Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode in the BOCW Beta.

At several points in the video, there are shots shown that closely resemble what the battle royale looks like. For example, there’s this view of a player dropping down with a parachute in a fashion very similar to Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War Warzone
Treyarch
Could this be our first look at the Warzone map in Black Ops Cold War?

We also have a brief view of a massive military-style plane, just like the one that flies over Verdansk and drops players off.

Black Ops Cold War Warzone
Treyarch
The airplane shown in the latest Black Ops Cold War Fireteam trailer closely resembles the one that flies over Verdansk in Warzone.

This ties in with a video that dataminers dug up and posted on Reddit – the file was called “wz_startscreen” and features a slideshow of images from the two large-scale Fireteam maps, even before they were officially revealed.

Possible new Warzone map from blackopscoldwar

Those of you who may discount this theory or think it’s too big of a stretch would do well to remember that Activision teased Warzone way before it was even officially announced. They went as far as to even include glimpses of the battle royale in the Modern Warfare multiplayer trailer in May of 2019, almost a whole year before it was released.

Furthermore, several of MW’s bigger maps, specifically in Ground War, are based on Warzone locations, and vice-versa, so it’s perfectly plausible for Treyarch to use these large-scale terrains for both Fireteam and as points of interest on the new BR map.

There’s also overwhelming speculation, based on several leaks, that there will be a nuclear event in Verdansk that’ll transform the map completely to fit within the world of BOCW, which would explain why these new areas are so different from what we’re used to seeing in WZ.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leaker reveals name & details for Warzone “nuke” event

Published: 14/Oct/2020 21:02

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Warzone

After months of speculation about a possible nuclear bomb going off in Verdansk, it seems like the event might actually be happening in Call of Duty: Warzone, at least according to new leaks.

Pretty much ever since the announcement that Warzone would be integrated into new Call of Duty games every year, there’s been a ton of speculation about a possible nuke going off in Verdansk.

As per the rumors, this event would essentially act as a starting over point for the battle royale game, allowing it to become part of the Black Ops Cold War ecosystem a bit more smoothly and cohesively.

Now that we’re getting closer to the release of BOCW, it only makes sense for more and more leaks to surface, if some recent tweets by known CoD leaker TheGamingRevolution are to be believed, we now even have a name for the event.

According to the leaker, who has accurately revealed CoD details in the past, the nuke event is set to be titled “Rebirth”, which is a fitting name considering a new era for Warzone is starting.

He also pointed out that there will be a “Soviet version” of the Alcatraz map coming to the game, called “Rebirth Island.” Alcatraz is in reference to the map with the same name released in Blackout, CoD’s first battle royale, in which there were also Zombies running around the island.

This isn’t the first time Alcatraz has been mentioned when it comes to Warzone; several other dataminers have mentioned that the island will be added when BOCW launches, and this latest intel from TGR aligns with that.

Activision
Alcatraz was last seen in Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode back in 2018.

Of course, the presence of a nuke in Verdansk isn’t totally new either; when the many bunkers throughout the map were finally opened in an earlier season, players spotted what appeared to be a nuclear warhead in one of the enclosures.

While nothing has happened with these bombs since then, their presence, along with all these leaks and speculation, have further hinted that some sort of major event is on the horizon.

Could this mean that the map is simply using a picture of Alcatraz as filler or is it something a bit more complicated than that? Either way, with pieces of code in the game files already, it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait long to find out.

Interestingly enough, while TGR notes that Alcatraz and Rebirth Island will be one and the same, the latter is actually where the Russians produced the deadly Nova 6 gas in the first Black Ops title, and it has nothing to do with the Alcatraz prison.