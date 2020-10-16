Warzone pro Aydan reveals his biggest problems with Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Now that the Black Ops Cold War Beta is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, more and more people are starting to give their opinion on the game so far. Warzone player and streamer Aydan has also chimed in his opinions on it, and needless to say, it’s not all positive.

With the second weekend of the Black Ops Cold War Beta starting on October 15, 2020, almost everyone who wants to play the game has the ability to do so. While it’s technically not open to all Xbox and PC players quite yet, tons of people have jumped in, played a number of different matches and provided feedback – which makes sense, given it’s a pre-release version.

Even since the first weekend, more competitive players like Shroud, Aches, Scump, Drift0r, and others have talked about what they like and dislike about the game and so far, it seems like a fairly mixed bag. Now, another player has joined the fray.

How does everyone feel about the Cold War Beta so far? I think the movement is fun but I wish there was a dif movement system than slide canceling since MW had it. Dropshotting is horrible, if you're laying down and stand up, it takes forever to shoot. Graphics are trash. 6/10 — Aydan (@aydan) October 16, 2020

Warzone Twitch streamer and YouTuber Aydan took to Twitter to offer feedback about the Black Ops Cold War Beta, and there are a couple of things he would like to see addressed.

According to him, while the movement in the game is fun overall, he wishes there were a different system in place other than sliding due to the fact that last year’s entry, the highly-debated Modern Warfare (2019), had the same feature.

I also like the perks, gun balancing seems good. Wildcard system is lit. Killstreaks are simple, I like it. Overall, the game is fun but it just doesn't have that GRIND factor to me. I think on release with Zombies, League play, and final changes it'll be a 7 or 8 for me. — Aydan (@aydan) October 16, 2020

In addition, he also complained about dropshotting being ineffective in the game, claiming that laying down and standing up is way too slow.

“I don’t necessarily want dropshotting to be effective in all gunfights, but laying down in general is way to slow,” Aydan said in a reply to another user.

I don't necessarily want dropshotting to be effective in all gunfights, but laying down in general is way to slow. It feels like just laying down or getting up from laying down would put you at the biggest disadvantage. — Aydan (@aydan) October 16, 2020

It’s not all bad for Aydan, however; In a reply to his original tweet, he said that the gun balancing, wildcard system, and killstreaks in the beta are all fun, but that overall he would give it a 6/10 if he had to rate it now and 7 or 8/10 once the full thing releases.

Treyarch is constantly fine-tuning the game, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the developer makes similar changes before the final version. That being said, it remains to be seen just how much it changes.