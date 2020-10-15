3 tips to help you crush Black Ops Cold War's Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode - Dexerto

During the second weekend of the beta, Black Ops Cold War players got a chance to try out one of the new large-scale modes called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, and needless to say it’s a bit different from the rest of the game. Here are some tips to put you above the rest.

With Black Ops Cold War, fans have a variety of classic modes to choose from, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, etc. alongside some larger experiences like Combined Arms. That being said, there’s an even bigger mode called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, which pits 40 players against each other in an attempt to set off radioactive explosives around a large map.

The mode itself is a bit different from the others, clearly taking a bit of inspiration from Warzone with the inclusion of armor, doors, etc., meaning that players of Fireteams: Dirty Bomb might be a bit confused when they drop into the map for the first time. Fret not, however, as there are some things to remember about the mode that just might give you an advantage over everyone else.

Use the supply crates found around the map

In Dirty Bomb, you have to collect Uranium and plant them at bomb sites around the map. Players can pick it up from fallen foes who drop it, but there’s another way to get it that doesn’t require you to get in a firefight.

Scattered around the map are small loot chests, similar to the ones seen in Warzone. Opening these chests will guarantee you a few pieces of Uranium, in addition to extra bonuses like armor plates, kill streaks, and more.

The best part is that there are a ton of these located around the map. If you’re having trouble finding them, all you have to do is listen for the clicking sound that a Geiger Counter would make.

Tons of people seem to be walking right past these chests in game, so finding one that hasn’t been taken shouldn’t be a problem.

Find items and find them fast

While the crates drop Uranium, they also have the possibility of giving out some helpful items as well. Right now, there’s a few things that the crates can wield, and it would definitely behoove you to find them as quick as possible:

Armor

Armor satchel (allows you to hold more pieces of armor)

Self-revive kit

RC-XD

Counter Spy Plane

Sentry Gun

It’s important to find at least a couple of these items as soon as possible as doing so can put you at a serious advantage over everyone else.

Like the Uranium, your character drops all items when you die, so if you get taken out, you’ll have to go find them all over again.

Stick to the bomb sites

In the mode, anyone can deposit Uranium at the five sites around the map, but once the bomb is planted, it belongs to your team. Because of this, it’s important to stick around the site that you want to take once you start depositing your materials.

Don’t take them out right away, however, instead, allow them to plant their Uranium and take them out. This means you can have a fully functioning bomb in no time, without any of the work.

Is that evil or dirty (no pun intended)? Maybe, but it’ll allow to detonate the explosive easier and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Of course, there are other things to remember while playing but if you follow all these tips, you might just be able to win your Fireteams: Dirty Bomb matches with ease.