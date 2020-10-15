 3 tips to help you crush Black Ops Cold War's Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode - Dexerto
3 tips to help you crush Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode

Published: 15/Oct/2020 20:52 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 22:17

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

During the second weekend of the beta, Black Ops Cold War players got a chance to try out one of the new large-scale modes called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, and needless to say it’s a bit different from the rest of the game. Here are some tips to put you above the rest.

With Black Ops Cold War, fans have a variety of classic modes to choose from, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, etc. alongside some larger experiences like Combined Arms. That being said, there’s an even bigger mode called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, which pits 40 players against each other in an attempt to set off radioactive explosives around a large map.

The mode itself is a bit different from the others, clearly taking a bit of inspiration from Warzone with the inclusion of armor, doors, etc., meaning that players of Fireteams: Dirty Bomb might be a bit confused when they drop into the map for the first time. Fret not, however, as there are some things to remember about the mode that just might give you an advantage over everyone else.

Activision
Supply boxes can be found around both maps in the Fireteams: Dirty Bomb mode.

Use the supply crates found around the map

In Dirty Bomb, you have to collect Uranium and plant them at bomb sites around the map. Players can pick it up from fallen foes who drop it, but there’s another way to get it that doesn’t require you to get in a firefight.

Scattered around the map are small loot chests, similar to the ones seen in Warzone. Opening these chests will guarantee you a few pieces of Uranium, in addition to extra bonuses like armor plates, kill streaks, and more.

The best part is that there are a ton of these located around the map. If you’re having trouble finding them, all you have to do is listen for the clicking sound that a Geiger Counter would make.

Tons of people seem to be walking right past these chests in game, so finding one that hasn’t been taken shouldn’t be a problem.

Activision
When you spawn into the map, quickly find items like killstreaks and armor, they’ll help you out.

Find items and find them fast

While the crates drop Uranium, they also have the possibility of giving out some helpful items as well. Right now, there’s a few things that the crates can wield, and it would definitely behoove you to find them as quick as possible:

  • Armor
  • Armor satchel (allows you to hold more pieces of armor)
  • Self-revive kit
  • RC-XD
  • Counter Spy Plane
  • Sentry Gun

It’s important to find at least a couple of these items as soon as possible as doing so can put you at a serious advantage over everyone else.

Like the Uranium, your character drops all items when you die, so if you get taken out, you’ll have to go find them all over again.

Activision
Stick around the bomb sites, as other teams can add Uranium for the bomb and then you can take them out.

Stick to the bomb sites

In the mode, anyone can deposit Uranium at the five sites around the map, but once the bomb is planted, it belongs to your team. Because of this, it’s important to stick around the site that you want to take once you start depositing your materials.

Don’t take them out right away, however, instead, allow them to plant their Uranium and take them out. This means you can have a fully functioning bomb in no time, without any of the work.

Is that evil or dirty (no pun intended)? Maybe, but it’ll allow to detonate the explosive easier and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Of course, there are other things to remember while playing but if you follow all these tips, you might just be able to win your Fireteams: Dirty Bomb matches with ease.

The October 15 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch introduces the crossplay open beta with a series of changes and adjustments to sliding and weapons, as well as some new maps, modes, and guns.

Call of Duty enthusiasts will be thrilled to find out that Treyarch and Raven Software’s October 15 update explicitly addresses the sliding mechanics (particularly with the Duster Stock equipped) and the Milano 821 SMG. 

Both issues were considered problematic and broken by the competitive community especially, so they’re obvious highlights within a large patch — even amongst a variety of new weapons, adjustments, maps, and modes. 

If you don’t care about sliding though, you will be excited to find out that two new maps, Ruka and Alpine, are entering the fray alongside three modes that are new to the beta: Hardpoint, Control, and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. 

As explained in the October 15 patch notes, the two new maps and three new modes are accompanied by a series of other additions. For weapons, the newest “tools of the trade” are the LW3 Tundra sniper rifle, QBZ-83 assault rifle, RPD light machine gun, RPG-7 launcher, Magnum pistol, and more.

Among perks, the newcomers are Cold Blooded, Flak Jacket, Quartermaster, and Ninja. For scorestreaks, Napalm Strike, Air Patrol, and Chopper Gunner have all been added. For wildcards, Gunfighter and Perk Greed become available. And, finally, there is new equipment (Molotov, Decoy Grenade, Semtex) and a new field upgrade (Jammer) to play around with.

All of these additions can be used at different levels of progression, with the open beta’s level cap opening up until 40 by October 17.

Black Ops Cold war characters fighting
Activision
The Black Ops Cold War beta is hitting its second week, with crossplay enabled and a ton of changes.

Black Ops Cold War Beta Weekend 2 patch notes

Movement

  • Reduced the speed of the initial slide impulse and slightly shortened slide duration.
    • During the PS4 Beta, we found players over-relying on sliding to traverse ground quickly or engage in close quarters, making it difficult to target players in the open. Our goal is for sliding to function as a smooth transition to cover, escape, or transition to a crouching stance. This weekend’s changes result in a snappier slide that better fit our goals for the mechanic. 
  • Significantly reduced slide speed with the Duster Stock attachment equipped.
    • In Weekend 1, the Duster Stock attachment accounted for massive slide speed increases that didn’t fit into our more grounded combat loop. With this new change, Duster Stock now offers a modest improvement in slide speed that is more balanced with other attachment offerings.

Weapons

  • Milano 821
    • Reduced damage falloff range.
      • This update causes the 4-hit kill range to turn to 5 hits at 12.8 meters, down from 19.2 meters during the PS4 Beta.
  • AK-47
    • Slightly reduced recoil.
      • We’d like to see the AK-47 remain a top contender for assault rifle picks, and it was barely edged out by the XM4 and Krig 6 in the PS4 Beta. By reducing its recoil, we’re giving AK-47 users a better opportunity to compete.
  • M16
    • Increased time between bursts from .216s to .233s.
      • This weapon’s high lethality and well-rounded attributes allowed it to over-perform even outside of its intended role during the PS4 Beta. This change keeps the M16’s power and accuracy while requiring more precision.
  • Type 63
    • Reduced recoil.
      • Our new recoil system tuning made this weapon a bit too difficult to hit multiple shots on target. We’ve toned down the recoil to make it more effective as the precision weapon it was meant to be.
  • RPD
    • Slightly reduced hipfire spread.
      • While the RPD can be effective at long range, we’ve improved its close-range reliability compared to the PS4 Beta.
  • Gallo SA12
    • Adjusted medium-range damage to require three hits to kill instead of two at mid-range.
      • This was an extremely effective secondary throughout the PS4 Beta. With this tuning update, it will still take two hits to eliminate an enemy within a short range, just not quite as far out.

Attachments

  • Agency Suppressor
    • Reduced some recoil bonuses.
      • This attachment came with too many strengths without enough tradeoffs during the PS4 Beta, particularly with how much it reduced recoil. This update reduces some of those bonuses while still making them notably beneficial.

Field Upgrades

  • Field Mic
    • Reduced the range at the Field Mic can detect players who are crouching, ADS walking, or moving but not sprinting.
      • During the PS4 Beta, this Field Upgrade did not incentivize counter-play as much as we were planning for. The Field Mic will now be less effective at detecting footstep noise from players who move more slowly.

Equipment

  • Frag Grenade
    • Reduced the damage on the outer half of the Frag Grenade’s splash damage radius.
      • While we expect Frag Grenade usage to drop significantly in the Crossplay Open Beta as more Wildcard and lethal options open up, we also agree with the feedback that frags resulted in kills a little too often.

Known PC Issues and Workarounds

  • Mouse Wheel Input Delay defaults at 0, which is lower than intended.
    • Workaround: The player can adjust the value for the mouse wheel delay input in Settings. Recommended default value is 80.
  • When many audio devices are available, it is not possible to view or select the last one from the drop-down list.
    • Workaround: These audio devices can be selected using the keyboard.
  • Some players on AMD GPUs may experience frequent packet burst spikes during gameplay. 
    • Workaround: Lowering the Graphics Settings can alleviate the severity of this issue.
Milano 821 in black ops cold war
Activision
The Milano has been one of BOCW’s most notorious guns as an excellent SMG.

As for some of the other changes, a new Combined Arms Moshpit playlist has been added alongside the more intriguing mode additions: Hardpoint, Control, and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. The newest map, Ruka, is focused specifically on Fireteam, as a sandbox-style map that accommodates the mode’s 10-team, 40-player mayhem.

Hardpoint will be playable on Cartel, Miami, Satellite, and Moscow this weekend, with a visual indicator added to show your team where the next hill will be. Further, Control will debut on October 17 and will be playable on Cartel, Miami, and Moscow.

As for the other newest map, Alpine, it is sure to be a snowy, mountainside experience with both long sightlines and close-quarters combat. And it’s a reminder of Call of Duty’s mantra: Stay frosty.