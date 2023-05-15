Shotzzy reveals buffed Bas-P loadout in Modern Warfare 2 after Vaznev nerfs

After recent nerfs to the most meta weapons in Modern Warfare 2, OpTic Texas star Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has revealed one of his off-meta loadouts that could usurp the Vaznev as the dominant SMG in the game.

Shotzzy is often regarded as one of the best submachine gun players in the game, mixing a crisp shot with some of the most fluid and impressive movement in MW2.

As such, he’s a player that many fans and players looking to get better aspire to and can take inspiration from, whether it’s down to how he navigates the map or as simple as how he builds his weapons to get the better of his opponents.

That’s where this loadout comes in. In the Season 3 Reloaded update, both the Vaznev and the TAQ-56 received nerfs, albeit somewhat small, hinting at a potential meta shakeup, especially in ranked play. That’s pushed players to try out other weapons including, in Shotzzy’s case, the Bas-P — and it is actually very good.

Shotzzy’s MW2 Bas-P ranked loadout

Here’s how Shotzzy builds his Bas-P to take out opponents in ranked play:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Stock: Bruen Flash V4

It’s worth noting that Shotzzy does admit this might not be the best build, and as always, these things are subjective and certain players may prefer certain attachments, so it’s well worth playing around with to find what works best for you.

Needless to say, it can clearly pack a punch as shown by the OpTic star, so be sure to give it a try next time you load into MW2 ranked play.