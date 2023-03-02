CDL pro Shotzzy reveals TAQ-56 class loadout to dominate Modern Warfare 2 ranked play

OpTic Texas CDL pro Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has revealed his updated pro TAQ-56 class to dominate in Modern Warfare 2 ranked play.

Ranked Play has seen MWII face a huge revival since it launched alongside Season 2, giving competitive and casual players something to grind for and work their way up in, with pros especially spending hours grinding to get their name in the Top 250 leaderboard.

Part of the battle is making sure you’re best equipped to win any gunfight you take, and that means using the meta weapons with the best loadouts for any competitive advantage you can get.

The TAQ-56 is the go-to meta assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2, especially after the ISO Hemlock was banned in ranked, but Shotzzy’s loadout might be the best yet. Here’s how it looks.

Shotzzy TAQ-56 ranked loadout

Here are the attachments Shotzzy uses on his TAQ:

Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

While pro players don’t tune their weapons, you are allowed to in Ranked, and we would recommend targeting speed improvements for ADS, movement, and Sprint to Fire.

While Shotzzy isn’t typically known for his assault rifle play, he is one of the top pros in the world, and has been slaying out when he has picked up an AR in ranked, so it’s well worth adapting your TAQ loadout to give this a shot.

If you’re looking for other options, be sure to check out our best ranked play loadouts so you can stay ahead of the meta and instantly drop in with the best weapons in your hands.