CDL pro Shotzzy reveals insane off-meta VEL 46 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 ranked play

Ranked Play has already been a resounding success for Modern Warfare 2, as player fight their way up the ranks and target the top 250. But in a very strict two-gun meta, OpTic Texas CDL star Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro may have found a meta-breaking SMG to take on the Vaznev.

So far in the Modern Warfare 2 competitive space, from Call of Duty League matches down to the lowest levels of ranked play, the game is dominated by two guns: the TAQ-56 AR and the Vaznev-9K SMG.

That’s not to say no other gun is usable, as LA Thieves star Sam ‘Octane’ Larew proved with his Kastov 545 class, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a weapon that can really match what they bring to the game.

Article continues after ad

On the side of the SMGs though, while many players have tried out different guns, the Vaznev has often reigned supreme — though that may be changing after the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Shotzzy’s VEL 46 loadout MW2

Shotzzy is one of the best SMG players in the world, and he fried with this loadout, so take a look and see what kind of damage you can do with it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here are the attachments he uses:

Underbarrel: EDGE-47 Grip

EDGE-47 Grip Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Rear Grip : Schlager Soldier Grip

: Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

And that’s it! Shotzzy opts not to use all five attachments on his VEL 46, though that does leave you with the freedom to add something on if you feel like it’s just not quite right.

Article continues after ad

With that said, this gun is definitely reminiscent of the MP7 that it’s modeled after, with a decent rate of fire and very low recoil, so if you’ve played a lot of CoD in the past, using this gun will feel completely natural — just make sure you try out a few attachments and see what works best for you.