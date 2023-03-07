OpTic Shotzzy shows off Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev class to take over in ranked play

OpTic Texas Call of Duty League star Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has shown off his best Vaznev-9K class that he used to reach the top 250 in Modern Warfare 2 ranked play.

Shotzzy is one of the most celebrated Call of Duty players in recent years, a world champion in his rookie season, and has carried on winning championships and being one of the flashiest players since.

As the SMG for OpTic Texas, Shotzzy often puts up high-kill games and is an incredibly important factor in the team’s successes, and the Vaznev is the tool he takes to work to make the team championship contenders.

This is how he decks his out.

Shotzzy’s Vaznev in Modern Warfare 2

These are the attachments used:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

While the Vaznev is the dominant SMG in the Modern Warfare 2 meta, and almost everybody uses it in ranked, this is the loadout you’re going to want to utilize to get the best out of the gun.

If you’re more of an assault rifle aficionado though, Shotzzy has you set with a TAQ-56 loadout too. Alternatively, LA Thieves star Sam ‘Octane’ Larew went off-meta with this Kastov 545 class, so that’s well worth trying out if you’re getting a bit bored of using the same weapons.