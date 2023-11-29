OpTic Texas Shotzzy’s Rival-9 loadout dominates in MW3

Shotzzy’s a menace with any weapon on any map, and his Rival-9 loadout will certainly help you feel like him in MW3.

Since MW3‘s release, Shotzzy has been an absolute nightmare for Sledgehammer Games. Tune into any of his streams, and you’ll see the OpTic Texas superstar tinkering with loadouts, figuring out new movement tech, or discovering out-of-bounds spots.

Aside from his wild game-breaking techniques and loveable personality, he’s an excellent player. Thousands tune in to see what he’s running on his guns, either for multiplayer domination or Warzone, when he dabbles in the latter mode.

Even though ARs are dominating the meta right now, Shotzzy’s managed to make it a little more bearable for SMG users with his Rival-9 build.

Shotzzy’s Rival-9 loadout in MW3

While he’s always tinkering with his class to figure out what’s best, Shotzzy’s current Rival-9 loadout is as follows:

Muzzle : Purifier Muzzle Brake

: Purifier Muzzle Brake Barrel : Rival-C Clearshot

: Rival-C Clearshot Stock : MTZ Marauder Stock

: MTZ Marauder Stock Rear Grip : Rival Vice Assault Grip

: Rival Vice Assault Grip Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom 5

While this build sacrifices mobility, it makes up for it with absurd recoil control. Don’t expect to dominate the heavy AR meta, but you might wreak havoc on AR players if you can match Shotzzy’s movement.