OpTic Texas pro Shotzzy says aim assist got “nerfed” in MW3

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro claims that aim assist “actually takes skill” during an early playthrough of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Aim assist is a key part of any tactical shooter that is played on a controller. The setting is fairly self explanatory, giving players some extra help with shooting enemies while on a controller. Where the topic of aim assist begins to get complicated is when it is compared to those who play on keyboard and mouse and do not have the option of aim assist.

There isn’t a more iconic duo out there than Call of Duty and aim assist. The topic of aim assist has been hotly debated by the community for years as more players join on PC. Some have even argued that Call of Duty’s aim assist is “too strong” compared to other titles.

Shotzzy’s own teammate, Brandon “Dashy” Otell, went on a podcast to explain how reducing the aim assist could completely change the game. With the upcoming release of MW3, Dashy’s suggestions may have come to fruition.

Shotzzy on aim assist “I think we’re back”

During a live stream for the CoD Next event, Shotzzy took the time to give his thoughts on the game’s aim assist.

“The aim assist feels hella good, bro, it doesn’t feel like every other CoD felt, no bullshit.” said Shotzzy.

Shotzzy was also interviewed during the event where he elaborated on the aim assist changes, claiming it is “not as sticky as other games.” In the same interview, Shotzzy also said that MW3 is “smoother than any other CoD,” adding to the hype currently surrounding the game.

While the gameplay reveal for MW3 has had its issues, the idea of adjusted aim assist is a breath of fresh air for the community. Outside of Shotzzy’s initial comments on the matter, no other professional player or notable person has commented on the matter.