Secret Warzone 2 attachment makes underused SMG completely “overpowered”

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has discovered a secret attachment for an underrated SMG that makes the gun completely “overpowered” at close-range.

While picking a weapon in Warzone 2 can be difficult on its own, building one out effectively can feel like an impossible task with all the options.

Sometimes, just tweaking one attachment can be enough to elevate a loadout into the meta, making it top tier.

Although you could spend hours experimenting and testing out various setups in your matches, often it’s better to let an expert do the thinking for you.

Well, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor has unveiled a “secret attachment” for an SMG that in his opinion, makes it one of the best weapons in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Activision The Vaznev-9k thrives at close quarters in WZ2.

Best Vaznev-9k loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Broadside FCT

Broadside FCT Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

True Tac Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

While the Lachmann Sub is dominating the meta at the moment with an astonishing 12.5% pick rate, Metaphor believes the Vaznev-9k can contest the top spot with a specific “secret attachment”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This attachment is the Broadside FCT stock which provides aiming stability, sprint speed, ADS speed, and crouch movement speed.

Equipping this gives the gun an “insane” amount of mobility and with the rest of the build, makes it “unbeatable” at close quarters.

For Metaphor, this “overpowered” stock has made the Vaznev his “favorite” SMG in the current meta, ahead of all the other options.

Although the Vaznev-9k does have a respectable 3.5% pick rate, this does still seem underrated when compared to its power on Ashika Island and Al Mazrah.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re bored of the Lachmann and want a different SMG to dominate at close quarters, test out the Vaznev, and don’t forget the secret attachment to take it to the next level.