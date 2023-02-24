Forgotten Warzone 2 Battle Rifle is “overpowered” after Season 2 update

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled an “overpowered” Battle Rifle that has a devastating TTK and is being slept on in the current meta.

When it comes to picking a top-tier weapon to dominate your enemies in Warzone 2, the majority of players simply opt for the most popular choices.

In the current meta, these are the TAQ-56, RPK, Lachmann Sub, and ISO Hemlock. While there’s no denying that all of these guns are powerful, their popularity means a lot of hidden gems get overlooked.

This is especially true in the Battle Rifle category, as these guns typically are equipped with devastating firepower, but lack stability for long-range gunfights.

Well, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has uncovered an “overpowered” Battle Rifle that’s being slept on despite receiving massive buffs in the Season 2 patch.

Best Lachmann 762 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel

Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

In the Season 2 patch, the Lachmann 762 Battle Rifle’s long-range damage and recoil were reduced, making it significantly stronger, especially in full auto mode.

Metaphor noticed this and decided to experiment with the weapon, creating an “overpowered” loadout that can “take people out extremely quickly” thanks to its strong TTK.

Although the Lachmann’s recoil does take some time to get used to, with enough practice it’s possible to “beam” foes from a distance.

Not only that, the Cronen Mini Pro makes it simple to land shots at mid-range, and the 7.62 High-Velocity rounds ensure the gun packs a punch.

Remember, it’s worth using Overkill so you can gain access to a second primary weapon. We recommend a meta SMG so you’re ready for any skirmish, no matter the range.

According to WZRanked, the Lachmann 762 has a 0.3% pick rate, so it’s safe to say the gun is underrated, and for Metaphor, it’s a hidden gem that’s well-worth using in your matches.