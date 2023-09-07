Warzone guru outlines “crazy OP” attachment making SMGs deadlier than ever

Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac has highlighted a “crazy OP” attachment that is making certain SMGs even deadlier than before.

As Call of Duty’s create-a-class system has gotten incredibly more in-depth over the last few years, players have been able to tweak and tune weapons to their heart’s content. You can go all-in on nerfing recoil and you can change assault rifles into pseudo SMGs.

Naturally, the system has created some headaches as well. Some attachments have been seen as a little too overpowered following an update to Warzone and some have flat-out not existed. The former of this has led players to hop on and change their classes – even if the guns benefitting from the mistake were barely used beforehand.

Well, in Season 5 Reloaded, stats guru IceManIsaac has uncovered an attachment for certain SMGs that is “incredibly broken” right now.

Incredibly broken attachment is buffing Warzone SMGs in a big way

The attachment in question is the 9mm Hollow Point rounds for, well, 9mm SMGs like the Lachmann Sub, BAS-P, and Lachmann Shroud, among others.

“We’re going to have a dedicated video in the future on Hollow Point, it’s incredibly broken. It’s like putting stun grenades in your bullets,” he said in his September 6 video. “I thought they were going to patch it sooner but they never have, so now I’m going to make it a problem and tell everyone in the world to run it. Hollow Point is crazy OP.”

Isaac’s take that it is like “putting stun grenades in your bullets” is due to Hollow Point’s increased Crippling Power when shots are landed. Enemies are staggered for a brief moment, but it does come at the cost of bullet velocity which, well, is what matters most in the battle royale these days.

Timestamp of 9:30

The Lachmann Sub has benefitted most from the recent changes, given that the FT Mobile Stock was buffed in Season 5 Reloaded to give players a mobility boost.

Combining the deadly ammunition with an increased mobility stock, as well as a compensator to keep you on target, and your 9mm using SMGs are going to do serious damage.