How to watch Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash: Streams, schedule, players - Dexerto

How to watch Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash: Streams, schedule, players

Published: 13/Nov/2020 12:34

by Jacob Hale
Black ops cold war preseason tournaments scump simp kenny shotzzy
Activision/Call of Duty League

Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

Atlanta FaZe and the wider FaZe Clan are running an invitational tournament to hail in the new competitive year for Black Ops Cold War, with many top pros and content creators taking part in the $25,000 Cold War Clash.

FaZe have run several tournaments in different games over the past few months, especially with the rise of Warzone thanks to their Call of Duty roots. Now, they’re looking to give fans a first look at what the competitive side of the game could look like in Black Ops Cold War.

Atlanta FaZe came second overall in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League, so you can expect the team to be vying for blood going into the new season, and this could be the start of a tremendous campaign for the squad.

FaZe are the first to host a Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament, during a week in which a number of top CDL teams are hosting high-stakes tournaments to get the ball rolling. That said, let’s take a look at FaZe’s Cold War Clash, when you can tune in and who is going to be playing.

How to watch Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash

The Cold War Clash takes place on Saturday, November 14, with action kicking off at 1pm PT (4pm ET/9pm GMT). The tournament is slated as a one-day event, providing it runs smoothly.

You can tune into the action on the official Atlanta FaZe Twitch channel, but you can also catch it on the CDL YouTube channel, or the Call of Duty Twitch channel which we’ve embedded here for you to easily jump in.

Who is playing?

So far, the competitors in the tournament haven’t been announced, but we can definitely hazard a guess at some of the names likely to be involved.

Although the competitive scene is switching back to 4v4 play, the Cold War Clash is teams of 5, with each team having one CDL pro to bolster them. Alongside FaZe’s team — Cellium, Arcitys, Simp and Abezy — we can expect four more pros to fill out the remaining four teams.

In terms of content creators, FaZe Clan themselves have a huge roster of YouTubers and streamers that could take part, with the likes of Temperrr, Apex, Pamaj, Swagg, NICKMERCS and more all possible candidates.

What’s the format?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Miami map
Activision
Cold War will bring a big change to the competitive landscape and the CDL

The format for the Cold War Clash looks to be an exciting one. Here’s what you can expect to see on November 14:

Seeding Round

  • Draft: 1 Match: 8 Captains play a FFA to determine who drafts CDL pros first.
  • 1 Match: 8 CDL Pros play a FFA to determine seeding of the bracket.

Bracket Stage

  • CDL ruleset
  • Double Elimination Bracket
  • Upper Bracket: Best of Threes / CDL Style Map / Game Mode Picks.
  • Lower Bracket: Best of Ones / Search & Destroy
  • Grand Finals: Best of Three / CDL Style Map / Game Mode Picks.

So, don’t forget to tune in on Saturday, November 14 to see the earliest competitive matches of Black Ops Cold War. Who knows: we might just see which players are going to dominate for the rest of the season.

Best AUG loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Nov/2020 12:25

by James Busby
AUG Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The AUG has returned in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so find out which attachments you need to equip to wreak havoc on the battlefield. 

Black Ops Cold War wouldn’t be the same without the AUG. This rifle was one of the most popular guns in the original Black Ops, so a lot of series veterans will want to unlock it in Treyarch’s latest instalment. This burst AR’s highly accurate firing pattern, fantastic range, and high damage make it one of the most deadly guns in the game.

It performs incredibly similar to the M16, but has a much faster time to kill when kitted out with the right attachments. If you’re looking for a rifle that you can use to dominate your opponents across Cold War’s multiplayer modes, then the AUG is your best friend. In order to get the most out of this iconic gun, we’ve put together the following loadout. 

Best AUG loadout for Black Ops Cold War

AUG loadout screen
Activision / Treyarch
The AUG is one of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War.
  • Millstop Reflex
  • Socom Eliminator 
  • 19.8” Task Force 
  • Steady Aim Laser
  • Field Agent Foregrip
  • 45 RND Drum
  • Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Raider Pad

Just like with our other Black Ops Cold War loadout guides, we’ve utilized the three additional attachments of the Gunfighter Wildcard. The AUG has an incredibly similar playstyle to the M16, especially since it uses many of the same attachments. 

The Millstop Reflex is arguably one of the cleanest optics in the game, so we’ve used this to decrease screen clutter and increase accuracy. Next up is the Socom Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments greatly decrease the AUG’s vertical kick, giving you tremendous amounts of accuracy at short to medium ranges. 

The above attachments are incredibly important if you wish to use the added damage, range, and bullet velocity of the 19.8” Task Force Barrel. While this attachment is incredibly strong, it does increase the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil. Fortunately, the Socom Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip keep the AUG under control.

Next up is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This wrap adds a 30% increase to your ADS speed and 90% Flinch Resistance, allowing you to instantly snap onto your enemy’s head and fire away. Combine this with the added sprint to fire speed from the Raider Pad and added 45 RND Drum, and you have a recipe for success. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.