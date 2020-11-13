How to watch Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash: Streams, schedule, players - Dexerto

Atlanta FaZe and the wider FaZe Clan are running an invitational tournament to hail in the new competitive year for Black Ops Cold War, with many top pros and content creators taking part in the $25,000 Cold War Clash.

FaZe have run several tournaments in different games over the past few months, especially with the rise of Warzone thanks to their Call of Duty roots. Now, they’re looking to give fans a first look at what the competitive side of the game could look like in Black Ops Cold War.

Atlanta FaZe came second overall in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League, so you can expect the team to be vying for blood going into the new season, and this could be the start of a tremendous campaign for the squad.

FaZe are the first to host a Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament, during a week in which a number of top CDL teams are hosting high-stakes tournaments to get the ball rolling. That said, let’s take a look at FaZe’s Cold War Clash, when you can tune in and who is going to be playing.

ATLANTA FAZE // COLD WAR Introducting the Cold War Clash Powered by @nerdstgamers

✅ Black Ops Cold War Competitive Format

✅ Featuring Atlanta FaZe, @FaZeClan members, and your favorite creators

✅ $25,000 up for grabs NOVEMBER 14TH, 1PM PT/4PM ET @ https://t.co/RgfnBKYhOn pic.twitter.com/Oa7e3tdE6Q — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) November 10, 2020

How to watch Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash

The Cold War Clash takes place on Saturday, November 14, with action kicking off at 1pm PT (4pm ET/9pm GMT). The tournament is slated as a one-day event, providing it runs smoothly.

You can tune into the action on the official Atlanta FaZe Twitch channel, but you can also catch it on the CDL YouTube channel, or the Call of Duty Twitch channel which we’ve embedded here for you to easily jump in.

Who is playing?

So far, the competitors in the tournament haven’t been announced, but we can definitely hazard a guess at some of the names likely to be involved.

Although the competitive scene is switching back to 4v4 play, the Cold War Clash is teams of 5, with each team having one CDL pro to bolster them. Alongside FaZe’s team — Cellium, Arcitys, Simp and Abezy — we can expect four more pros to fill out the remaining four teams.

In terms of content creators, FaZe Clan themselves have a huge roster of YouTubers and streamers that could take part, with the likes of Temperrr, Apex, Pamaj, Swagg, NICKMERCS and more all possible candidates.

What’s the format?

The format for the Cold War Clash looks to be an exciting one. Here’s what you can expect to see on November 14:

Seeding Round

Draft: 1 Match: 8 Captains play a FFA to determine who drafts CDL pros first.

8 Captains play a FFA to determine who drafts CDL pros first. 1 Match: 8 CDL Pros play a FFA to determine seeding of the bracket.

Bracket Stage

CDL ruleset

Double Elimination Bracket

Upper Bracket: Best of Threes / CDL Style Map / Game Mode Picks.

Lower Bracket: Best of Ones / Search & Destroy

Grand Finals: Best of Three / CDL Style Map / Game Mode Picks.

So, don’t forget to tune in on Saturday, November 14 to see the earliest competitive matches of Black Ops Cold War. Who knows: we might just see which players are going to dominate for the rest of the season.