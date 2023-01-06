When are Private Matches coming to Warzone 2? Devs comment on custom lobby return

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

If you’re wondering when Private Matches are set to return in Warzone 2, we’ve got an early rundown on when we can expect custom lobbies to come back into focus.

While it took quite some time in the original CoD Battle Royale before Private Matches were enabled, once they were, the option became extremely popular. Casual players could run experiments without risking their public stats, pros could run competitions online, and tournament operators could run the biggest events without worrying about factors out of their control.

It was unanimously a great inclusion but with the arrival of Warzone 2 last November, the feature has once again gone missing. Much like Resurgence-style modes, smaller maps, and even playlists like Plunder, the BR sequel is absent of many staple components that thousands enjoyed on a daily basis.

However, we do know for certain in the case of Private Matches that they are indeed on track for a return in Warzone 2. Exactly when we can expect to see them remains a mystery, but here’s what we do know already thanks to a few early developer comments.

When will Private Matches be available in Warzone 2?

For the time being, there’s no clear date as to when Private Matches will be available in Warzone 2. But we do have a rough release window thanks to a press briefing CharlieIntel attended just before the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Activision intends on reintroducing Private Matches in Warzone 2 “in the new year (2023).” Although no specific date or even month was outlined, the devs did go on to add “early next year (2023)” as the rough timeframe.

If these comments hold true, and development remains on track, this could mean a release in the first quarter of 2023, perhaps even lining up with Season 2’s release on February 1.

Though it’s worth keeping in mind that various other promises have missed the mark in recent weeks. For instance, we saw the likes of leaderboards and combat records both delayed, so there’s every chance Private Matches also get shelved for a while yet. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here with any further details as they emerge.