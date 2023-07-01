Warzone 2 players “mindblown” with removal of base game modes

Warzone 2 players are “mindblown” by the devs’ decision to frequently remove various game modes from the popular battle royale.

Since Warzone 2’s release in late 2022, a variety of game modes have come and gone as the Infinity Ward developers continue and try to keep the game fresh.

So far, we’ve seen the introduction of a Resurgence mode with Ashika Island, offering players a smaller and closer quarter battleground, and more recently the addition of a new medium-sized map Vondel with the launch of Season 4.

However, players are now putting the developers on blast, questioning their decision to continuously rotate game modes instead of having them all available at once.

Warzone 2 players frustrated with game mode removal

In a July 1 Reddit thread, Warzone 2 fan ‘kris9512’ criticized the devs, as the base solos, duos, trios, and quads game modes are frequently rotated in favor of other limited-time modes.

“It absolutely boils my p***,” they hit out. “Why can’t regular BR always have solos, duos, trios, and quads by default and then rotate every bullsh*t gimmick mode around them.”

They added: “Nobody f***ing wants Mini BR solos. Christ almighty. do they want a consistent concurrent player count or not?”

While there’s no clear explanation as to why the devs rotate game modes, others in the thread theorized it’s due to the server capacity.

“I wonder if it’s something to do with server load. Their servers genuinely can’t handle having every mode available,” said one.

“If there was even the slightest chance they could support that many game modes they would. They don’t have the player base,” another added.

Others suggested that players should even take it as a positive when their preferred game mode isn’t available, and take the time to play a different game.

“Totally understand the frustration but seriously take it as a positive. If the game doesn’t have your preferred playlist, then use it as a chance to take a break from the game and play something else or do something else. It’ll be great for your sanity trust me,” they wrote.