Modern Warfare 2 leak suggests Cranked mode will return

Leaked icons seemingly pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 indicate the series’ Cranked game mode may return in the near future.

Cranked has appeared in several Call of Duty titles over the last several years, including Ghosts, 2019’s Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War.

Structured in the same manner as Team Deathmatch, Cranked flips the script by tasking players with landing a kill every 30 seconds after their first. Failing to get the job done results in the player exploding when time runs out.

Call of Duty faithful have high hopes for the game mode’s resurgence, so a recent leak will likely make someone very happy.

Modern Warfare 2 leak may point to Cranked arriving soon

Icons tucked away in Call of Duty: Modern Modern Warfare 2’s game files hint at the potential return of two beloved modes – Plunder and Cranked.

Twitter user BKTOOR shared the images in a recent post, and the timing of it all is leading some to believe the modes could launch sooner rather than later. In the photos below, the icon comprised of wrenches represents Cranked, while the dollar sign-laden images signify Plunder.

The leaker noted in a subsequent post that red coloring within the icons specifically relates to Modern Warfare 2 and not Warzone. There’s no telling what this entails, but one fan thinks the leak could hint at the revival of Heist, the CS:GO-like mode from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

While this seems to serve as the first clue of Cranked coming to Modern Warfare 2, Plunder-related speculation picked up steam late last year.

In December, YouTuber tiktokalnuke stumbled across a map glitch in Warzone 2, complete with icons once designated for Plunder. Perhaps the two game modes really are receiving a new lease on life in the near future.