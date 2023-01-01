Warzone 2 rumor claims new Resurgence map will drop with Season Two

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

A Warzone 2 Resurgence map could come with Season Two of the battle royale sequel, according to a new rumor.

Since Warzone 2 dropped back in November, it’s only featured one map: Al Mazrah. The large battle royale environment means we’ve only seen typical BR modes to this point. However, that could be about to change.

A new report from Insider Gaming claims that a Warzone 2 Resurgence map may drop with Season Two of the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 life cycle.

Resurgence is a smaller and more chaotic battle royale experience. It first debuted with Rebirth Island in the first Warzone and sees players automatically respawn upon elimination so long as one member of their squad remains alive.

It has long been rumored that Resurgence would return and this new information may provide a date by which to expect it in-game.

Warzone 2 Resurgence map could come with Season Two

The report claims that two sources have confirmed that a new Resurgence environment will drop with Season Two.

Right now, we don’t have a confirmed release date for the season, but the expiry date on the Season One Battle Pass suggests 1 February 2023 as a likely start point.

There were no details on the form or name of the map itself. Past leaks though, have claimed that Season Two will be Japanese themed and feature Castle from World at War.

As a result, there is the possibility this map will constitute part of the smaller Resurgence environment.

Activision Castle could conceivably come back in Season Two of Warzone 2.

Assuming the leaks are accurate, we could well see a Japanese themed Warzone 2 Resurgence map alongside the modes and chaotic gameplay the first Warzone featured.

Naturally though, this information is not confirmed and will remain that way until Activision or a dev team make it official. That likely won’t be until the latter part of January at the earliest.

We will update you as and when new information drops.