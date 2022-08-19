“Overpowered” Warzone akimbo pistol loadout replaces SMGs with deadly TTK

Warzone players have started rocking a new dual-wield Pistol loadout that rips through enemies at close-range, and is about as deadly as an SMG as some believe it is “overpowered”.

Ever since Call of Duty: Warzone was first released, the CoD battle royale has had its fair share of broken loadouts and exploits that players have used to get a leg up on their competition.

Even though it’s been a while, plenty of players are still haunted by the devastating DMR and Diamatti loadouts, as well as the deadly FiNN LMG meta that ripped through Modern Warfare and forced the developers to make quick fixes.

There have been a handful of problematic loadouts since then, and while the developers have kept on top of things, it looks like they have a new one to figure out.

Deadly akimbo 1911 pistol loadout is basically an SMG

Over the past few days, multiple Warzone community members – including YouTubers JGOD and Metaphor – have shone a spotlight on the fully automatic, dual-wield 1911 pistols from Vanguard.

“These things are out of control, they are absolutely broken, and you are going to win every single close-range fight with them,” Metaphor said in his August 18 video, noting how they’re ultra effective within 10 metres.

The build that players are using does see the pistols sacrifice a little bit of accuracy and range, but in exchange, you do get a massive boost to the fire rate, while their damage also receives a slight uptick.

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

Barrel: Cooper Full-Auto

Optic: Slate Reflector

Trigger Action: Rapid Action

Magazine: .45 ACP 24-round mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Akimbo

Perk 2: Quick

While pistols, sometimes, go under the radar as a secondary weapon, the fact this akimbo build has a TTK of around 300ms means that it’s definitely worth trying if you’ve got everything unlocked.

If you haven’t, you’ll have to spend some time grinding away to grab the needed attachments, and by that point, they might even get hit with a nerf. Though, we’ll have to wait and see on that front, given the pistols still have a low pick rate.