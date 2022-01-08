Three-shot DMR loadout makes it one of Warzone best weapons again

Call of Duty: Warzone TikTokers have been using a deadly DMR loadout that downs enemies in three shots, and it could be on its way to cracking the meta again.

In the back end of 2020, the Warzone meta was taken over by the DMR and MAC-10, with the tactical rifle being completely broken to the point where you couldn’t compete if you were not using one.

After significant nerfs, the DMR slipped right down the popularity charts, no longer being the weapon that sent shivers down the spines of players.

Over time, Warzone fans have tried, and failed, to bring the tactical rifle back into the fold with a few unique builds. Yet, the new ‘three-shot’ loadout might just see the DMR get some love once again.

The deadly loadout has been doing the rounds on TikTok, with players looking to use different weapons on Rebirth Island as they await some playlist changes and the removal of Vanguard Royale.

As TikTokers like TTVZyro have shown, the three-shot loadout moves away from the typical attachments you’d find on a DMR like the Axial Arms sight, Task Force barrel, and Muzzle breaks.

Instead, the newer loadout opts for the lesser-used Visiontech 2x optic, a Titanium barrel, and 40 round mags, as well as the popular Field Agent Grip and Agency Suppressor.

3 shot DMR Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: Titanium barrel

Titanium barrel Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Ammunition: Salvo 40 round fast mags

While some early adopters of the build believe it is absolutely a meta loadout, it still has quite a ways to go to match up with some of Warzone’s most-loved weapons.

As per stats from WZRanked, the DMR sits 84th overall when it comes to usage, however, the rifle still has some fairly decent K/D ratios.

It remains to be seen if the DMR will, once again, run riot in Warzone but it seems like a useful setup.