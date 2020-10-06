OpTic rebuild will be tempting for H3CZ – Richard Lewis - Dexerto

Amid reports that Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriquez is attempting to reacquire the OpTic Gaming brand, Richard Lewis explains why the NRG CEO may choose to abandon ship and inject a new lease of life into the Greenwall.

Fans were shocked when H3cz sold OpTic Gaming — the esports brand which he turned into one of the biggest organizations in the world — in 2017. He is now the CEO at NRG, the owners of CDL team Chicago Huntsmen.

But now Hector is faced with the toughest decision since he decided to sell OpTic to Infinite… Stick or twist? Per a report citing sources close to the deal, H3CZ is primed to reacquire his beloved OpTic Gaming.

Speaking on the matter, Richard Lewis believes that the NRG CEO has arrived at a crossroads. “If the deal goes through, and Hector gets the CDL slot… He has to get rid of that, or he has to leave the Chicago Huntsmen and NRG.”

"Does he walk away to rebuild OpTic up? I think he’ll be very tempted to and I think NRG will be a little bit nervous.”@RLewisReports delves into why @H3CZ may be tempted to save OpTic Gaming. 🎙️ Watch full video: https://t.co/SG0sG4z931 pic.twitter.com/ip0lLXutPE — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) October 5, 2020

OpTic Gaming or Chicago Huntsmen?

According to Lewis, Rodriquez described OpTic as “one of his kids,” which isn’t surprising, given that he was at the forefront of the brand’s expansion; rearing it from its infancy to the esports giant it’s become.

“He loves it that much,” Lewis added. “It’s his brand. He couldn’t stomach what the Immortals group were doing to it, and he felt the same way most of you fans did, when he watched it become the shell and shadow of itself.”

And with that in mind, Hector now faces a novel dilemma — return ‘home’ after building yet another Call of Duty giant with NRG, or stick to his guns with the Chicago Huntsmen and sell OpTic’s CDL slot to avoid the obvious conflict of interest.

Of course, only time will tell whether the reports prove to hold substance and the course of action Hector will take. But for now, long-time fans of the Greenwall are certainly excited at the prospect of returning to more familiar territory.