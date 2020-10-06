 OpTic rebuild will be tempting for H3CZ – Richard Lewis - Dexerto
Call of Duty

OpTic rebuild will be tempting for H3CZ – Richard Lewis

Published: 6/Oct/2020 17:02

by Andy Williams
Richard Lewis

H3CZ OpTic Gaming

Amid reports that Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriquez is attempting to reacquire the OpTic Gaming brand, Richard Lewis explains why the NRG CEO may choose to abandon ship and inject a new lease of life into the Greenwall.

Fans were shocked when H3cz sold OpTic Gaming — the esports brand which he turned into one of the biggest organizations in the world — in 2017. He is now the CEO at NRG, the owners of CDL team Chicago Huntsmen.

But now Hector is faced with the toughest decision since he decided to sell OpTic to Infinite… Stick or twist? Per a report citing sources close to the deal, H3CZ is primed to reacquire his beloved OpTic Gaming.

Speaking on the matter, Richard Lewis believes that the NRG CEO has arrived at a crossroads. “If the deal goes through, and Hector gets the CDL slot… He has to get rid of that, or he has to leave the Chicago Huntsmen and NRG.”

OpTic Gaming or Chicago Huntsmen?

According to Lewis, Rodriquez described OpTic as “one of his kids,” which isn’t surprising, given that he was at the forefront of the brand’s expansion; rearing it from its infancy to the esports giant it’s become.

“He loves it that much,” Lewis added. “It’s his brand. He couldn’t stomach what the Immortals group were doing to it, and he felt the same way most of you fans did, when he watched it become the shell and shadow of itself.”

And with that in mind, Hector now faces a novel dilemma — return ‘home’ after building yet another Call of Duty giant with NRG, or stick to his guns with the Chicago Huntsmen and sell OpTic’s CDL slot to avoid the obvious conflict of interest.

“Does he walk away to rebuild OpTic up? I think he’ll be very tempted to and I think NRG will be a little bit nervous.”

Of course, only time will tell whether the reports prove to hold substance and the course of action Hector will take. But for now, long-time fans of the Greenwall are certainly excited at the prospect of returning to more familiar territory.

Call of Duty

Hitch, Dr Disrespect, more worried by Ninja changes in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Dr Disrespect

Black Ops Cold War

The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

