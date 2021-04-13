OpTic & FaZe tease CDL returning to LAN - Dexerto

OpTic Chicago, Atlanta FaZe, and more CDL teams are teasing the long-awaited return of LAN events and are expecting them to take place “soon.”

CDL returning to LAN?

Multiple Call of Duty League teams are teasing a return to offline (LAN) events soon, with orgs like OpTic, FaZe, Toronto Ultra, among others, signaling the change.

The league has been playing completely online due to the global health situation since March 12, 2020.

Since then, teams have been relegated to organizing events and competing online, with multiple player complaints of competitive integrity voiced along the way.

There has been no confirmation of LAN events from league operators. CDL’s Senior Manager of Global Competitive Ops, Alex Penn, was confused of the announcements along with league fans and players.

same — Alex Penn (@alexpenn) April 13, 2021

While every team is looking forward to CDL Majors and Home Series events to return to in-person venues, a set return has yet to be announced.