Logo
Call of Duty

OpTic Chicago explain why CDL loss to Atlanta FaZe was a good thing

Published: 19/Feb/2021 13:47 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 13:55

by Jacob Hale
OpTic Chicago's Formal and Atlanta FaZe's Abezy after CDL Opening Weekend
Call of Duty League / Activision

Share

Atlanta FaZe Call of Duty League OpTic Gaming

OpTic Chicago and Atlanta FaZe are two of the best teams in the Call of Duty League, but it did come as a slight surprise when Atlanta won their matchup on the CDL’s opening weekend of 2021.

For most fans, while Atlanta would arguably be a top three team, the consensus seemed to be that Dallas Empire and OpTic Chicago were a clear top two, with FaZe just behind them.

What actually went down during the opening weekend reflected something slightly different, Minnesota ROKKR taking out Dallas and FaZe securing the 3-2 win over OpTic, including a 12-1 total Search and Destroy round count over the Greenwall.

While you might expect the Chicagoans to be reeling over their loss against one of their key opponents, the team actually seems to think it was a good thing for them.

CDL 2021 team of the week opening weekend
Call of Duty League
The loss helped Atlanta FaZe’s Abezy secure himself a spot in our Opening Weekend Team of the Week.

Appearing on the OpTic podcast, Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell got onto the topic of their opening matches and their 1-1 record.

With team owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez asking what actually happened to bring about the loss, the duo weren’t too upset.

“To take away anything from that match, it was just S&D’s, obviously,” Dashy said, before adding that their Search is actually pretty good but those maps are a problem for them. He also said that they were pretty happy with how the match went, all things considered.

FormaL reiterated Dashy’s point and went one further. “It’s honestly better that we didn’t just 3-1 them. If we won 3-1, we would’ve looked at that Miami (Search & Destroy) like it was a fluke. But, because we lost both Searches so bad, it made us take a step back and realize we’ve got to improve on those maps.”

The justification definitely makes sense, and leaves the squad plenty of time to fix up their issues; it’s much better this happens now than later down the line when it might be too late.

From here on out, it will become clear how much this loss really was a good thing for the OpTic team. If we see stark improvements going forward then it worked out — if not, then it could get ugly as teams find ways to take more maps off of them.

Watch now: Kenny’s comeback – Why LA Thieves’ star is thriving for Nadeshot

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS reveals concerns over BOCW Warzone Season 2 loot changes

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:03 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:05

by Connor Bennett
Nickmercs side-by-side with a FFAR from Cold War
NICKMERCS/Activision

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone Season 2

Twitch star and YouTuber Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the FFAR is set to suffer from the upcoming Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 update, making a few predictions about its future as a part of floor loot. 

Ever since Warzone released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the meta has constantly been changing. Pretty much every weapon type has had its day in the sun before balancing updates have changed things. 

With Cold War Season 2 on the horizon, Warzone is set to undergo changes yet again – adding new locations, new weapons, and new modes as well. 

As a result, the current crop of weapons will be tweaked and floor loot will be shaken up as well. That, according to NICKMERCS, could spell disaster for the FFAR and players who rely on ground loot.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR is one of the standout weapons from Cold War.

The FFAR is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best weapons in Warzone and is widely available in Verdansk. When the Season 2 update rolls around, Nick believes that will change, as there should be floor loot changes coming. 

Though, he is unsure if the changes will be all that positive. “I love running through Superstore, getting an FFAR on the ground, and melting everybody, its fun – because in Warzone right now, it’s nice knowing that if I have 25 stream snipers landing with me, if I get an FFAR, they’re all dead,” he said. 

“Now, we know this thing is going to get a nerf but I’m also assuming it’s going to get taken out of ground loot. My only hope is that if they do, and probably will, swap up the floor loot, I hope there’s still some good guns because every now and again they make some changes and there ain’t nothing to use on the ground.”

Even though Nick is likely spot on about floor loot changes, nothing has been confirmed just yet. We only know that new weapons are coming, not whats happening with the current crop. 

We’ll just have to wait and see if he’s right about the FFAR and floor loot once the update rolls around on February 24.