Call of Duty

Octane explains why CoD 2021 leaks sound “fantastic” for CDL

Published: 22/Feb/2021 13:20 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 13:23

by Jacob Hale
Seattle Surge Octane excited about CoD 2021 World War 2 leaks
Call of Duty League/Activision

Call of Duty 2021 Octane

Sam ‘Octane’ Larew is arguably one of the best Call of Duty players in the world as a leading star in the CoD League — and he thinks the CoD 2021 leaks are showing a lot of promise for the future of the esport.

Sledgehammer’s 2017 effort, Call of Duty: World War II has had its fair share of critics. While at the time the game maybe didn’t receive the best reception, many believe that it was at least a reasonable game when looking back at it in hindsight.

On the competitive side of things, especially, it proved to be a very interesting year, which ended with one of the biggest surprise tournament victories in history as Evil Geniuses won Champs.

All in all, though, the gameplay itself was definitely solid, and Octane believes that should give competitive CoD fans hope looking into the future, judging by the recent leaks.

OpTic Octane at World War 2 champs
Owen McCormick/MLG
Octane’s World War II season didn’t end brilliantly, but he clearly enjoyed it.

In case you missed it, on February 17, leaks started to suggest that Sledgehammer Games would be working on CoD 2021, and it will once again be set in the World War 2 era.

This premise is definitely one that excites Octane, who had an individually strong year despite ending on a sour note with a T32 Champs placement under OpTic Gaming.

“What I’m looking for in that game is something very similar to WWII,” Octane explained. “I really hate the fact that I have to slide cancel to engage in gunfights… Sledgehammer had none of that cr*p in their game. They had dolphin diving and, even then, it kind of sucked.”

That wasn’t all, though. Octane went on to say that “getting rid of all that cr*p” would be “fantastic news for me and competitive CoD in general.”

Topic starts at 3:16

Octane is well aware that World War II as a game wasn’t perfect, though. He acknowledges that one of the main criticisms of the game was “boring looking” with a lot of grey, commending Treyarch’s more colorful efforts.

Finally, Octane remembers that WWII had “the best League Play system ever” — something Black Ops Cold War has come under fire for since they launched their version of it.

While opinions are split over the idea of another World War 2-themed Call of Duty title, Octane is clearly preparing for another year of dominance.

Call of Duty

Aydan reveals his ultimate Warzone player tier list, and its surprising

Published: 22/Feb/2021 11:48

by Jacob Hale
Aydan Warzone tier list
Aydan/TierMaker

Aydan Warzone

Aydan is one of the best Warzone players in the world right now, and has made his own tier list of the top Warzone pros — with some surprise names popping up.

Warzone has become just about the most competitive battle royale there is right now, with many of the top streamers, content creators and pros from other titles finding themselves navigating Verdansk.

Aydan — who tops our list of best Warzone players at the time of writing — has decided to make his own list.

Of course, the best way of finding out about new talents or breaking down who the best players really are is by talking to their peers, and as multiple top pros started making their tier lists, Aydan’s is definitely one to check out.

Aydan on Twitch stream
Twitch: Aydan
Aydan himself is possibly the best Warzone player in the world.

Aydan makes Warzone tier list

Basing it on tournament placements, earnings, raw skill, and more, Aydan made the S-Tier a very selective group of players and gave his thoughts on why some deserve to be where they are.

As Aydan explains, he can’t put everyone in S but seems pretty happy with his overall selections. DiazBiffle, Rated, SuperEvan, Newbz, Tommey, Almond, and HusKerrs make up his final S-tier picks after much deliberation.

There was much deliberation over whether HusKerrs should be in S- or A-tier, while his teammate ZLaner ended up holding the top spot in A-tier. Similarly, there were lots of calls for Jukeyz to move up, but with his lack of tournament invites, Aydan couldn’t justify the shift up from A.

Other Warzone pros aren’t happy

Of course, when making a list like this, there’s bound to be a number of players not content with their final placement, despite the fact it’s just Aydan’s opinion.

While there clearly isn’t a lot of real beef between these players, HusKerrs did call Aydan a “clown” over his selections.

After Aydan confirmed he put Husk in S-tier, the NRG pro complained it was only “after thinking about it for 15 minutes and below three people that have placed worse than me in tournaments.”

Similarly, Jukeyz, who many wanted to see in S-tier, had his own thoughts. “If I lived in a bin in America, I’d be in S,” the Scouse star joked.

As mentioned, this is really all just different player’s opinions, and later in the day both Rated and Tommey ended up making their own tier lists, all of which looked fairly similar.

At the end of the day, these tier lists won’t matter when tournament day arrives, and that’s when the best will really be separated from the rest.