CDL Pro Dashy claims COD hasn’t been the same since Black Ops 3

CDL pros have spent the offseason revisiting classic COD titles, and after playing Black Ops 3, Dashy has high praise for the fan-favorite entry.

In June, The New York Subliners capped off the 2023 season by winning CDL Champs. And now competitive fans and pros alike can do nothing but twiddle their thumbs until Modern Warfare 3 launches. In previous years, the CDL season hasn’t started until February.

However, MW2 shook up that formula and kicked off proceedings in December, just one month after the game was released. Whatever the league officials decide to do this time around, pro players have plenty of time to kill in the meantime.

Following the trend of previous offseasons, players have dialed the clock back and hosted wager matches on classic COD titles to help fill the void. And after putting the jet pack back on in Black Ops 3, Dashy misses it.

What is the best competitive COD game of all time?

During a live stream, Dashy claimed, “I think this game (BO3) is the peak of COD.”

OpTic’s superstar AR player added: “This game was perfect. We are never getting a COD like this again. We peaked here. This game is actually so cool. COD hasn’t been the same since.”

Dashy listed off every COD game since Black Ops 3 and only really had positive things to say about Black Ops 4.

And despite praising Black Ops 4, Dashy stated: “From a fans perspective and a pro player’s perspective, BO3 is unanimous, at least in my opinion, the GOAT jet pack game.”

Ironically, Sledgehammer Games is developing Modern Warfare 3. It was Sledgehammer that first introduced jet packs to Call of Duty with Advanced Warfare in 2014. The game polarized community members at the time but is looked at much more fondly as time has passed.

Dashy has little to no hope that Sledgehammer Games or any COD development team ever intends to add jet packs back. “We peaked here. We are going as far away from BO3 as possible.”

While everyone waits for the next COD installment, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.