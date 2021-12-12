NICKMERCS unveils NZ-41 Warzone loadout to dominate Caldera in Season 1

FaZe Clan YouTuber and content creator NICKMERCS has unveiled the NZ-41 as his weapon of choice in Warzone Pacific Season 1, detailing his go-to loadout to dominate enemies.

With Warzone Pacific finally arriving on December 8, a host of content creators have been flocking to Caldera to try out the new maps, vehicles, and Vanguard’s weapons.

Among them was NICKMERCS, a former Call of Duty and Fortnite competitive player who has spent recent streams enjoying Apex Legends.

The FaZe Clan entertainer has already given his opinion on why Caldera hasn’t matched up to Verdansk’s high standards, and a December 11 YouTube video saw him unveil his go-to loadout for Season 1.

His weapon of choice is the NZ-41, the Vanguard assault rifle which also featured in 2017’s CoD: WWII. The full class is detailed below:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Ravenwood Padded

Ravenwood Padded Perk: Frenzy

Frenzy Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Like almost all Vanguard classes, NICKMERCS‘ NZ-41 utilizes all ten possible attachments to augment the base weapon as much as possible.

His chosen attachments here are guaranteed to make the NZ-41 a medium-range behemoth, with the G16 2.5x optic perfect for lining enemies up at those middling distances.

There’s also a lot of balance to be found between accuracy enhancing attachments (like the Polymer Grip, Carver Foregrip, and F8 Stabilizer) and those than seek to improve damage and overall firepower (50 Round Mags, Lengthened ammunition, and the Orbweaver barrel).

The secondary that players take will depend on personal preference and playstyle. Because the NZ-41 thrives at medium ranges, players may struggle to outgun SMGs up close, or LMGs and more stable ARs at longer distances.

Naturally, then, the choice appears to come down to an SMG if you prefer an aggressive, run-and-gun style, or a sniper if you prefer to sit back and pick enemies off at range.

Regardless of your secondary, with this NZ-41 loadout, your primary will be difficult to beat.