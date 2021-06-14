NICKMERCS says Warzone devs shouldn't bring back old locations like Dam - Dexerto

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff explained why he’s unsure about Warzone bringing back old locations after Verdansk’s dam was spotted in the Season 4 trailer.

For some battle royale fans, getting map changes every few weeks has been something they’ve come to expect. Yet, with Warzone, Raven Software have only made slight changes on a rare occasion.

The modern-day Verdansk map stayed largely the same until it was replaced by the 1984 version of the map, which introduced a few new locations and even brought a limited-time POI in the form of Nakatomi Plaza.

With hype building for Season 4, the developers dropped a new trailer of what’s set to come next, and eagle-eyed fans spotted the dam, which had been removed in the 1980’s map, possibly making a return.

Well, while some fans are happy, NICKMERCS isn’t a massive fan of the devs bringing back old locations, and would rather them focus on making fresh changes.

“Now, this was not my favorite place to fight, you don’t see me out here too often unless I died or I’m getting the team back in on a weird scav, or I’m getting the chopper that was out there,” the FaZe Clan star said in his June 14 video, before asking his viewers if they want to see the old map being rebuilt ever so slightly.

“I’m kind of looking forward to new things, things we haven’t seen yet. I loved, loved, loved the Plaza they put down there with the vault and the money, I’ve been real vocal about that. I want to see some more of that type of stuff, not going back to build what we were already playing on man.”

While the dam was spotted in the trailer, it’s not yet confirmed if it’ll return. That also goes for the vehicles that were spotted too.

It remains to be seen if Season 4 will also bring new locations that might fit the bill for Nick, but we’ll just have to wait and see.