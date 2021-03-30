NICKMERCS reveals why he's "scared" about Warzone in CoD 2021 - Dexerto

Popular content creator NICKMERCS recently explained why he’s “scared” about this year’s Call of Duty title and the future of Warzone based on the latest rumors. Though he admitted there was one, albeit small, aspect that does interest him.

Call of Duty 2021 is gearing up to be a pretty divisive game. Rumored to be titled Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard, the game is apparently going to be developed by Sledgehammer Games and will bring players back to World War II.

Reactions to the news have been somewhat mixed, with some players voicing their support for the game and era, while others aren’t exactly looking forward to Vanguard. Now, one popular YouTuber has made his opinion clear about it and he doesn’t sound too thrilled.

In a new video, YouTuber NICKMERCS gave his opinion on the upcoming game, which has yet to be officially announced as of the time of this writing, saying that his uncertainty about the title and its possible integration with Warzone comes down to the time period that it’s set in.

“In the history of Call of Duty, every time they go back in time, I’m just not a big fan,” NICKMERCS said. “Just the energy, the vibe, it’s always like some war that we’re in, it’s just sad times, a weird look, and I don’t really like it.”

That being said, NICKMERCS did say that he’s excited for the game and did reveal one aspect really interests him because of the implications for Warzone.

One rumor floating around is that WWII Vanguard will be running on the same engine as Modern Warfare (2019). The YouTuber says this is a step in the right direction because he feels like “switching engines from game to game” and then trying to combine them all together, can “lead to kind of a mess.”

Of course, all of the rumors going around about the game have yet to be confirmed by Activision, Sledgehammer Games, or any Call of Duty development studio for that matter. Currently, it’s unknown when the game will be announced by the publishers.