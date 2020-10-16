 NICKMERCS reveals his "overpowered" JAK-12 Warzone loadout - Dexerto
NICKMERCS reveals his “overpowered” JAK-12 Warzone loadout

Published: 16/Oct/2020 16:49 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 16:51

by James Busby
JAK-12 loadout
NICKMERCS

Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is back at it again with his loadout guides and this time he has revealed his best JAK-12 setup for Call of Duty: Warzone, demonstrating just how overpowered this new shotgun is.

The JAK-12 (AA-12) is the latest gun to make an appearance in Modern Warfare and it seems to already be wreaking havoc in Warzone. This comes just weeks after Activision nerfed the Origin 12. In fact, a lot of players are now using the JAK-12 as an overpowered replacement. Not only does this deadly shotgun offer incredible amounts of close quarters burst damage, it can also make short work of any long-range opponents. 

As a result, the JAK-12 Shotgun has been picked up by both pro and casual players thanks to its fantastic kill potential. It’s certainly not hard to see why this iconic Modern Warfare 2 shotgun has been so prevalent across the frozen fields of Verdansk. If you’re after a shotgun that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then this loadout will give you the edge needed to grab a Warzone win.

Best JAK-12 Warzone loadout

JAK-12 loadout
Activision / Infinity Ward
This JAK-12 loadout is an absolute monster in close-quarter firefights
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath 

Nick’s loadout aims to bolster the JAK-12’s close-quarters damage, giving players the damage they need to wipe out multiple targets when breaching buildings. This setup is completely different from the IceManIsaac loadout we covered, which focused on using the explosive frag rounds to maximize the gun’s ranged capabilities.

While taking out foes with explosive rounds is always going to be incredibly fun, Nick’s loadout will leave your enemies burnt to a crisp. The 8-R Dragon’s Breath rounds chew through even the hardiest foes, quickly melting through any armor plates in seconds. 

Incendiary rounds continually spark heated debates in the CoD community, especially since they can hit multiple targets and greatly impede your vision when hit by them. However, this build is all about bolstering these red hot bullets. 

Both the Choke and ZLR J-3600 TORRENT create a tighter bullet spread and increase the JAK-12’s damage range, allowing you to begin firing off lethal rounds much sooner than most close-range shotgun builds. 

Meanwhile, the Tac Laser greatly increases the gun’s ADS speed. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever need to ADS with the JAK-12, but it’s good to have the option available when you wish to deliver a few molten rounds to an enemy’s head. Lastly, the loadout rounds things off with the Merc Foregrip. This trusty underbarrel attachment reduces the JAK-12’’s recoil and further reduces the gun ADS time. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

After playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC beta on October 15, Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed one of his main gripes with the game — and long-term Call of Duty fans might not be impressed.

After weekends for PS4 players to play both the alpha and beta builds of Cold War, Activision have opened the floor to fans on all platforms to give the game ago ahead of its November 13 release.

As such, we saw many pros and top streamers piling into the servers to try out the next installment in the CoD franchise, including Twitch and FPS extraordinaire shroud.

That said, it didn’t take long for shroud to find something really frustrating him about the game, and Call of Duty in general: killstreaks.

Modern Warfare 2 Tactical Nuke
Activision
Streaks have been a staple of the Call of Duty franchise for well over a decade.

After the enemy team called in multiple Spy Planes, a Sentry Turret, and an Attack Helicopter, he finally had enough, and made a bold call, saying that “killstreaks have got to go.”

After getting a few kills of his own, shroud said: “Nobody gives a f**k about these killstreaks anymore. They only ruin the gameplay experience. There’s quite literally no positive besides a fake feeling of more content, progression”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued, completely condemning killstreaks as a whole: “That’s all it is. A waste of space. Waste of everything. Nobody cares.”

Killstreaks have been a point of contention for a while in the Call of Duty community. The switching between a traditional killstreak system, scorestreaks, and the new Cold War system that seems to be a combination of both, has left fans arguing over their favorite systems and what works best.

It goes without saying, though, that shroud falls into a slightly different category of players that believe killstreaks have no place in Call of Duty at all anymore — and it would be interesting to see how the game plays out without them.