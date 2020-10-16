NICKMERCS reveals his "overpowered" JAK-12 Warzone loadout - Dexerto

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is back at it again with his loadout guides and this time he has revealed his best JAK-12 setup for Call of Duty: Warzone, demonstrating just how overpowered this new shotgun is.

The JAK-12 (AA-12) is the latest gun to make an appearance in Modern Warfare and it seems to already be wreaking havoc in Warzone. This comes just weeks after Activision nerfed the Origin 12. In fact, a lot of players are now using the JAK-12 as an overpowered replacement. Not only does this deadly shotgun offer incredible amounts of close quarters burst damage, it can also make short work of any long-range opponents.

As a result, the JAK-12 Shotgun has been picked up by both pro and casual players thanks to its fantastic kill potential. It’s certainly not hard to see why this iconic Modern Warfare 2 shotgun has been so prevalent across the frozen fields of Verdansk. If you’re after a shotgun that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then this loadout will give you the edge needed to grab a Warzone win.

Best JAK-12 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Choke

Barrel: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

Nick’s loadout aims to bolster the JAK-12’s close-quarters damage, giving players the damage they need to wipe out multiple targets when breaching buildings. This setup is completely different from the IceManIsaac loadout we covered, which focused on using the explosive frag rounds to maximize the gun’s ranged capabilities.

While taking out foes with explosive rounds is always going to be incredibly fun, Nick’s loadout will leave your enemies burnt to a crisp. The 8-R Dragon’s Breath rounds chew through even the hardiest foes, quickly melting through any armor plates in seconds.

Incendiary rounds continually spark heated debates in the CoD community, especially since they can hit multiple targets and greatly impede your vision when hit by them. However, this build is all about bolstering these red hot bullets.

Both the Choke and ZLR J-3600 TORRENT create a tighter bullet spread and increase the JAK-12’s damage range, allowing you to begin firing off lethal rounds much sooner than most close-range shotgun builds.

Meanwhile, the Tac Laser greatly increases the gun’s ADS speed. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever need to ADS with the JAK-12, but it’s good to have the option available when you wish to deliver a few molten rounds to an enemy’s head. Lastly, the loadout rounds things off with the Merc Foregrip. This trusty underbarrel attachment reduces the JAK-12’’s recoil and further reduces the gun ADS time.

