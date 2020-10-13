 NICKMERCS reveals his AUG Warzone loadout to replace the MP5 - Dexerto
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS reveals his AUG Warzone loadout to replace the MP5

Published: 13/Oct/2020 17:50 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 18:02

by Jacob Hale
NICKMERCS Warzone AUG loadout
Activision / Twitch: Fortnite

NICKMERCS Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed what his ideal AUG loadout is in Warzone, offering a viable alternative to the more popular MP5 and MP7 SMGs.

For most people, they’ve got their Warzone loadouts figured out and often run what is typically considered the meta; the Kilo 141, with an MP5 in your back pocket.

While there is occasionally some variation, with some players maybe opting for the likes of the M4A1, an MP7 or a sniper rifle of some sort, there are some weapons that you’ll almost never see in Verdansk.

Season 6 launched back on September 29, and players have been testing out the new weapons, as well as how balancing might have changed the existing crop of guns — and Nick thinks the AUG could be a sleeper pick for your loadout.

Warzone Season 6 SP-R208 sniper marksman rifle
Activision
The new Season 6 SP-R208 Marksman Rifle has been a particularly popular addition to Warzone.

After mentioning how pro Call of Duty players actually banned the AUG in pro scrims and matches earlier in 2020, as one of the weapons they made a “gentleman’s agreement” to not use, Nick explains that he believes the AUG can actually go toe-to-toe with the likes of the MP5 and MP7.

So, if you’re looking for a new submachine gun to run, and want to use something slightly different to the usual and take enemies by surprise, this AUG loadout might be for you. Here’s what Nick stacks on his:

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 407mm Extended Barrel
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

While most of this follows what we would typically expect from an SMG loadout in Warzone, there are some notable differences, but the biggest is the lack of ammunition options. Usually, you would see someone put some kind of magazine extension on their weapon, as is often necessary when finishing your kills in Warzone.

Instead, Nick’s AUG uses the standard magazine, and he opts for the Stippled Grip Tape underbarrel instead, improving recoil control and aiming stability. With this, you should hopefully hit more shots on your target and not have need for an extended magazine.

You’re not likely to see the AUG used much in Warzone, so with this loadout you might be able to catch your opponents by surprise and pick up some eliminations you wouldn’t have before.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 16:30

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

