NICKMERCS reveals his AUG Warzone loadout to replace the MP5 - Dexerto

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed what his ideal AUG loadout is in Warzone, offering a viable alternative to the more popular MP5 and MP7 SMGs.

For most people, they’ve got their Warzone loadouts figured out and often run what is typically considered the meta; the Kilo 141, with an MP5 in your back pocket.

While there is occasionally some variation, with some players maybe opting for the likes of the M4A1, an MP7 or a sniper rifle of some sort, there are some weapons that you’ll almost never see in Verdansk.

Season 6 launched back on September 29, and players have been testing out the new weapons, as well as how balancing might have changed the existing crop of guns — and Nick thinks the AUG could be a sleeper pick for your loadout.

After mentioning how pro Call of Duty players actually banned the AUG in pro scrims and matches earlier in 2020, as one of the weapons they made a “gentleman’s agreement” to not use, Nick explains that he believes the AUG can actually go toe-to-toe with the likes of the MP5 and MP7.

So, if you’re looking for a new submachine gun to run, and want to use something slightly different to the usual and take enemies by surprise, this AUG loadout might be for you. Here’s what Nick stacks on his:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 407mm Extended Barrel

407mm Extended Barrel Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

While most of this follows what we would typically expect from an SMG loadout in Warzone, there are some notable differences, but the biggest is the lack of ammunition options. Usually, you would see someone put some kind of magazine extension on their weapon, as is often necessary when finishing your kills in Warzone.

Instead, Nick’s AUG uses the standard magazine, and he opts for the Stippled Grip Tape underbarrel instead, improving recoil control and aiming stability. With this, you should hopefully hit more shots on your target and not have need for an extended magazine.

You’re not likely to see the AUG used much in Warzone, so with this loadout you might be able to catch your opponents by surprise and pick up some eliminations you wouldn’t have before.