Warzone cheaters are hiding under map to kill Easter egg hunters - Dexerto

Warzone cheaters are hiding under map to kill Easter egg hunters

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:33

by Jacob Hale
Warzone Verdansk subway station
Activision

Warzone

Warzone players attempting to complete the Season 6 Easter egg are growing increasingly frustrated as cheaters are hiding under the map to kill them before they complete it.

Easter egg hunters quickly deciphered what they had  to do at the start of Season 6 to earn the Firebrand Bruen Mk9 blueprint, and as a result you’ll often see players landing at the bank in Downtown to kick off their journey to unlocking the weapon.

That said, as often happens, there are a small base of players who want to ruin other people’s fun in any way possible.

It’s one thing dropping at the bank and simply trying to take opponents in an equal gunfight, but some players are going one step further and glitching under the map with the sole intention of killing those trying to complete the Easter egg.

Bruen Mk9 Firebrand blueprint
Activision
The Firebrand blueprint puts a unique spin on the Bruen Mk9 LMG.

Obviously, it’s annoying enough to die to someone that is so clearly cheating and not even bothering to hide it, but it steps up a level when you’re dedicating time (and sometimes a lot of it) to complete a task, and you have no chance of shooting back.

That’s exactly what NinjaSawce discovered when he headed to the Verdansk airport subway station to complete the final step of the Easter egg before being given access to the secret blueprint bunker, and was promptly killed by an enemy that was completely invisible.

It wasn’t until the killcam that NinjaSawce realized the player was directly underneath him, out of bounds and running freely below the map, killing him as he started to put the final code into the computer.

Some players have reported this happening to them since the start of Season 6, but it appears more players are starting to discover the trick of getting below the map, and the Warzone devs will likely be hard at work trying to find a fix for this as soon as possible.

Until then, though, you’ll want to be super cautious when trying to complete the Easter egg, or even when just using the Verdansk airport subway, because you never know who could be lurking underneath.

Weird Warzone glitch forces players into hearing never-ending rock music

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:35

by James Busby
Warzone music glitch
Activision / Infinity Ward

Warzone

Warzone players have been rocking out to the game’s new vehicle music as they drive through the frozen fields of Verdansk. However, for some, these catchy tunes never end.

There’s no denying that Warzone Season 6 has had its fair share of problems. Aside from the train station teething problems and return of the ‘demon gun’ texture glitch, there have been some new additions to the seemingly ever-growing bugfix list.

So far, Activision has had to fix an overpowered bug that allowed the AS VAL to shoot through unlimited walls, a game-breaking unlimited Stim glitch, and now Modern Warfare fans are reporting a rock and roll related problem. 

While Warzone’s new music tracks certainly liven up your drive time commutes across Verdansk, they can also pose a risk to your game-winning plays. This is particularly true when the music in question doesn’t actually stop. The continuous blare of heavy rock certainly gets us pumped in games like DOOM, but it really doesn’t help in FPS titles like Warzone where you need to hear enemy footsteps. 

What is the Warzone music glitch? 

The addition of playable vehicle music certainly isn’t a new feature in Warzone – in fact, players have been able to equip certain CoD related tracks since Season 5. However, music fans can now listen to their favorite tracks from the likes of DMX, Skrillex, Jack Harlow, and iconic themes from across the Call of Duty series. 

Unfortunately, these tunes have caused a rather interesting and mildly infuriating glitch. The bug seems to happen when you or any of your squadmates have any of the game’s War Tracks equipped and enter a vehicle. While this bug may not be that bad when listening to the game’s quieter tracks, things can get incredibly frustrating when the heavy metal Juggernaut theme plays on a loop.

You may be tempted to blow up your vehicle or drive it off the nearest cliff edge, but even this won’t stop the never-ending audio. Some players have reported that they still hear vehicle music, even when they have the audio option turned off in the game’s settings. “The rock music won’t stop, even after getting out of the vehicle. To top it off, my teammate and I had already turned the audio off before the game,” says one frustrated player

“After it just wouldn’t stop and we couldn’t hear A THING, we even destroyed the vehicle in hopes it would quiet down. Ultimately, we just disconnected when we couldn’t take it anymore.” Some Warzone players have even reported that they managed to get to the final ring with the same heavy rock track blaring down their earphones. 

How to fix the Warzone vehicle music glitch

Modern Warfare Juggernaut
Activision / Infinity Ward
It seems the Juggernaut War Track is the most common offender.

Fortunately, some crafty players have discovered that you can fix this pesky audio issue by selecting the Black Ops music pack from the War Tracks menu. Meanwhile, if you encounter the problem mid-game, simply enter another vehicle in the hopes that it fixes the never-ending audio loop. 

There have even been reports that constantly getting in and out of the offending vehicle will eventually fix the issue. Of course, your experience may vary and some of these fixes may not work. Warzone Season 6 certainly seems to be off to a rocky start and it looks like we’ll just have to wait until Activision officially fixes this audio issue in a future patch. 

